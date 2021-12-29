

The researchers believe that the presence of the rocks in the Earth’s mantle could be due to a geological passage under Panama.

Photo: PABLO COZZAGLIO / . / .

A cold spring in Panama, away from any active volcanoes, should not show strong signs of deep volcanic sources, however, Scientists have found rocks showing intense volcanic activity, which has caused confusion.

Now, a new study published recently in PNAS may have solved the mystery.

In what constitutes a geological phenomenon hitherto unknown to science, the researchers believe that the presence of the rocks of the Earth’s mantle, which are found more than 1,609 kilometers from their place of origin, could be due to a geological passage under Panama.

The opening, located about 100 km below the Earth’s surface, could allow a flow of materials from the mantle to travel through the western half of the country. from under the Galapagos Islands to Costa Rica.

In other words, these rocks would have been blown by the ‘mantle wind’ through a kind of ‘underground passage’.

The scientists reached their conclusions after analyzing the composition of the stone samples recovered in central Panama. (Photo: RODRIGO BUENDIA / . / .)

Stone samples in central Panama

The study authors reached their conclusions after analyzing the composition of the stone samples recovered in central Panama, which showed a chemical signature corresponding to that of the mantle plume from the Galapagos.

“Different sources of geological material tend to have different compositions, so we can trace the contribution of different regions of the mantle,” study author David Bekaert explained to Live Science.

“We discovered that, in specific places in Central America, specifically in western Panama and behind the volcanic arc of Costa Rica, we have some exotic signatures. [de geoquímica] that really look like what is in the Galapagos Islands, “he added.

Rising magma can flow laterally

The discovery could transform current scientists’ knowledge of geological processes that take place under the surface of the Earth, as it suggests that hot spots, such as those that formed the Galapagos and the Hawaiian Islands, are not fixed in place, as reported by the Cornell Chronicle.

Instead of going straight to the surface, rising magma can flow laterally through the upper parts of the earth’s mantle and transport material much further.

“You can imagine that the mantle is like an ocean with different currents,” study coator Esteban Gaze told the Cornell Chronicle.

Although the researchers had suspected this to be possible, this work presents strong evidence connecting the geochemical footprint of the Galapagos plume with the mantle materials under Panama and Costa Rica, documenting the course of a mantle plume that flows laterally across the upper parts of the Earth.

“There are these incredibly deep currents that rise from the boundary between Earth’s core and mantle,” Gazel said, “and form volcanoes and oceanic islands like Hawaii and the Galapagos.”

“We show that once this material reaches the upper mantle, it can spread and impact a much larger area than previously thought,” he added.

With information from DW.

