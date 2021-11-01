11/01/2021 at 4:34 PM CET

Claudio Torres Rojas

Everything about outer space and the infinity of the universe is impressive as well as overwhelming. There is still a lot to know and it is very likely that human beings will never understand even a good percentage of everything that surrounds us. However, new techniques can be devised to be able to see beyond what our current tools achieve, and this is how have discovered what appears to be the first exoplanet at such a long distance.

It is a planet that may have been discovered because passed in front of a star and that made part of the light of that star cover, evidencing that something happened in front (via Engadget). This mysterious planet is located in Messier 51 (M51), a spiral galaxy also called the Whirlpool Galaxy, which is located nothing more and nothing less than 31 million light years. This is a huge milestone, as the exoplanets known to date ‘only’ were some 3,000 light-years from Earth.

According to the study, it appears that it is a planet the size of Saturn, approximately. How they have detected it is quite hopeful in order to know more about the universe and all the stars that compose it. To date, our search was based on being able to observe transits (that a planet passes in front of a star) looking for drops in optical light, that is, that the human could see for himself. However, with this planet another technique has been used in which the transits are observed looking for dips in the brightness of X-rays. This makes it easier to detect planets since passing in front of a star would block a huge part of the X-rays.

The current problem is that it cannot be confirmed 100% that they have discovered an exoplanet, and to be able to confirm it they must wait about 70 years to see that transit again in that same star. It orbits a neutron star or a black hole that was created after a violent supernova that the exoplanet survived.