11/30/2021 at 2:48 PM CET

The National Police have detained a 43-year-old Moroccan man for a Crime against Workers’ Rights and Trafficking in Human Beings in Alcoy.

The investigation was initiated by the Aliens Brigade of the Alcoy Police Station in June, after receiving anonymous information in which it became aware of a possible illegal activity in an industrial warehouse. During the investigation, a statement was taken from a victim of labor exploitation who voluntarily went to the National Police Commissioner, where she reported having been exploited for work inside the investigated warehouse, located in an industrial estate in the city of Alcoy .

The victim of Moroccan nationality, as he related, since he arrived in Spain from his country, had worked for a businessman in the textile sector, specifically in the recycling of clothes, with the promise of a labor contract, being in irregular situation in our country, and performing their functions in conditions of semi-slavery.

According to the complainant, the employer made him work seven days a week, in the morning and afternoon hours, for which he received a weekly salary of 150 euros.

In the same way, he stated that he had been spending the night in the ship on a mattress on the ground together with the bags of clothes and eating what another worker brought, who was in similar working circumstances.

Both received instructions from the businessman, do not open to anyone under any circumstances and notify them if they detect any strange movement of vehicles that the presence of the police or the labor inspectorate could imply.

Once the victim fled and left the ship, it was threatened by the employer, who was in possession of his passport, by sending his documentation to Morocco where he had contacts and would suffer the consequences if he was expelled.

After identifying the businessman, the investigators were able to verify that, in a very discreet way, an irregular business activity related to the recycling of textiles was carried out inside the investigated warehouse.

Inspection of the industrial warehouse and arrest of the employer

Having carried out all the necessary police investigations, agents of the Aliens Brigade of the National Police of Alcoy within the framework of a police device proceed to carry out an entry and inspection in the warehouse, locating inside two workers hidden inside, a 28-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both of Moroccan nationality.

The workers, also foreigners in an irregular situation, carried out their work of selecting and cutting the recycled textile without any security measures, the warehouse lacking ventilation or means of protection and therefore charging minimum wages without any contract or insurance.

Inside the ship, the passport and documentation of the escaped victim were recovered and it was possible to verify the conditions in which he spent the night and lived during his stay in the ship.

The detainee, a 43-year-old Moroccan male, was transferred to the offices of the National Police in Alcoy, where he remained until the necessary procedures were completed and testified as a detainee.

With this, it is already the second operation carried out by agents of the Alcoy National Police Station in relation to crimes against workers’ rights in less than two months, after having arrested another employer in October for very serious acts. Similar.

With trafficking there is no deal

The importance of citizen cooperation in the fight against the new slavery of the 21st century is very important. The National Police provides the helpline against trafficking in human beings, being able to make the complaint anonymously, suppressing its trace on the telephone bill, and thus enabling participation for overcome the barriers of this criminal act.

The National Police has, in addition to the telephone line 900105090, with an email (treat@policia.es) where anyone who has knowledge of a crime related to human trafficking can report it anonymously and confidentially.