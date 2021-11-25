11/25/2021 at 10:03 CET

The Civil Guard has dismantled a poacher plot dedicated to illegal taxidermy, that manipulated hunting seals to reuse them in a workshop in the town of Móstoles (Madrid).

The researchers detected the existence of a workshop in an illegal situation, lacking an Environmental License, dedicated to the dissection of animals. In those facilities, the agents found a large number of trophies , as well as seals from different seasons.

In this sense, they have intervened 13 roe deer trophies, a wolf skull, a freezer with alien species pending taxidermy, four wild male trophies and 123 hunting seals, mostly manipulated.

After examining the seals, the researchers discovered that the hunting dates marked in some of them did not coincide with the data provided by the Provincial Hunting Delegations, and in others they had been duplicated.

Investigate 23 people

Agents have investigated 23 people charged presumably for crimes of documentary falsification, against flora, fauna and domestic animals, concealment, reception and criminal group.

Among the people investigated, there is a taxidermist and 22 other people, hunters and game managers, located in the provinces of Ávila, Burgos, Valladolid, Guadalajara and Madrid.

Likewise, the agents located sixty preserves spread throughout all the provinces of Castilla y León, Extremadura and Aragón together with those of the provinces of Guadalajara, Albacete, Toledo, Málaga, Castellón, Tarragona, Madrid. The Regional Hunting Reserves of Castilla y León and Aragon have also been affected.

Until now, the Civil Guard a total of 33 crimes have been clarified and the illegal taxidermy workshop has been closed down.