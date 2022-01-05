We don’t know if Sony foresaw it, but it was inevitable. The Return of Tobey Maguire (The Masterpiece – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% caused enormous emotion among fans around the world, and now they are asking for the fourth installment of their saga to be produced, which was canceled and the reboot The Amazing Spider-Man continued – 73%. On December 25, fans had already turned the hashtag # MakeTASM3 (make The Amazing Spider-Man 3) and now it was the turn of Spider man 4, with the hashtag # MakeRaimiSpiderMan4.

Although Tom Holland’s Spider-Man (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%) is very popular, most agree that the most recent film would not have succeeded as it did if it had not been for the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%). The box office success has shown how much these actors are still loved by fans, and it would be a mistake not to hear what they want. In previous years, fan pressure on social media has proven effective, as the Justice League director’s cut – 41% saw the light of day on HBO Max after two years of constant media pressure with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (release Snyder’s cut).

After Spider-Man 3 – 63%, director Sam Raimi (Drag Me to Hell – 92%, Morgue Tenants – 78%, Devil’s Awakening – 96%) had plans to proceed with a fourth film, and it was scheduled to hit theaters in 2011, however creative differences and scheduling conflicts led to the filmmaker to leave the project. Unfortunately, the third installment had not satisfied him or many of the fans, so he was left wanting to do something he was proud of.

For all we know, Spider man 4 was going to have Mysterio as a villain, and Anne Hathaway was planned to play Felicia Hardy (Black Cat). It is possible that history also revealed to us how Peter Parker and Mary Jane solved their problems after what happened in Spider man 3.

There is no way of knowing if this campaign will be successful, but we already know that Sam raimi if he wants to make the film, in an interview with Yahoo! in 2019 he stated that “when you have an unborn baby, you can’t help but think what it might have been.” By the statements of Kirsten Dunst (Interview with the Vampire – 61%, Stolen Triumphs – 63%, Melancholy – 79%) we can also deduce that she is very willing to return to the role of Mary Jane, as this is what she said at the AFI Fest (via Variety): “I would never say no to something like that. At this point, it would be an old MJ with little Spidey babies. “

As to Tobey Maguire, he has not made any statements about it, but his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home proves is proof that he still enjoys bringing the superhero to life. Tom holland, for his part, stated the following to Marvel.com:

Tobey Maguire. Man, it was so much fun. I was really excited to be back. You could tell she really meant a lot to him. Him putting the suit back on. Getting back together. It was amazing.

Here you can see some of the tweets that are flooding the Internet today:

Didn’t you see it coming? # MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 – Sticker Lord (@ Marm453) January 5, 2022

the dream of many, come on @SonyPictures do it. # MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 pic.twitter.com/cdSCd9gjK3 – no (@Torexmi) January 5, 2022

# MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 Come on Sony / Marvel make it possible ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/txXvLHVHgN – Saulinho (@ Saulinhog14) January 5, 2022

It’s today, it’s today 🏃‍♂️ # MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 pic.twitter.com/QVC5K1C79e – clowndelrock (@ DavidRamirezS80) January 5, 2022

I say YES to # MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 # MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 # MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 # MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 # MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 # MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 # MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 #RaimiSpiderMan4 # MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 # MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 # MakeRaimiSpiderSpiderimi4 # MakeRaimiDrimiSpiderManpimi4 # MakeRaimidrimiSpiderManpimi4 #MakeRaimiSpiderimi4 #MakeRaimiSpiderimiTimi4 #MakeRaimiSpiderimi4 #MakeRaimiSpiderimi4. – Matias Arzola # ViscaBarça🎗️🇵🇪 (@ MatiasArzola6) January 5, 2022

FANS WHO WANT TO SEE SPIDERMAN4 … UNITED! # MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 – Dragon Boy (@ DragonB21282714) January 5, 2022

# MakeRaimiSpiderMan4

I need 🤞🙏❤️ @ TobeyMaguire @Marvel @SonyPictures pic.twitter.com/MdMX80tdd3 – 👀👀👀🙂 (@CinthyReggae) January 5, 2022

# MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 what I cried in the cinema with this 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 https://t.co/8YAF7Stkp1 – johnny teconozco (@berrysfunko) January 5, 2022

# makeraimispiderman4 make it possible sony a 4 installment of tobey’s spider-man, where the story of this spidey is closed. – Erikgunner (@ erikgunner1) January 5, 2022

# makeraimispiderman4 All the fans would love to go see it, plus those of us who grew up watching Tobey’s movies. – Derek Daniel Flores (@DerekDanielF) January 5, 2022

If Sony and Marvel Studios could bring back Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) as Doctor Octopus, to Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%) as the Green Goblin, to Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%) as Electro, and above all, to Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield, there is hope that they will also give the green light to Spider man 4 Y The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

