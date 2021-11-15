11/15/2021 at 12:10 CET

Marc Escolà

The Vallecano Ray feminine is once again the protagonist of this past day in the First Iberdrola. After being warned with a three-point deduction for not wearing the official patch of the RFEF, the employment situation of the Rayista players continues without emitting any sign of optimism after what happened this Sunday.

In the match against him Athletic club, the Chilean Camila Saez collided with Naroa Uriarte in the 60th minute and needed medical assistance after suffering a blow to the head. The precarious situation of the Madrid club does not allow them to contract medical services, and therefore, the assistances of the Bilbao women had to attend to the player and then call SAMUR.

Fortunately, the player is well and has not needed additional tests, but the controversy is once again served. The Vallecana squad already prepared two weeks ago a statement protesting the inequality against other clubs in the competition.

Until when are they going to allow this situation? Something really serious will have to happen for it to act …

This team deserves more.

WE CANNOT GO ON LIKE THIS! @RayoFemenino

RESPECT AND DIGNITY. @ Rfef @ deportegob @ afefutbol # SolucionesYA https://t.co/x8B0vbH70J – Paula Andújar Jiménez (@ paula_andu7) November 14, 2021

The members of the first team denounced two weeks ago that “after several months of uncertainty, the employment situation” in which they find themselves “is still not worthy of a First team” and announced that they have contacted the union AFE to act in “defense of your rights”. The Association of Women’s Soccer Clubs (ACFF) has already announced that it will support any protest action made by the players in these coming days.

By cons, after what happened this weekend, AFE will denounce the Vallecano Ray for not complying with the occupational risk plan. The union led by David aganzo He already denounced the club at the beginning of the season for not paying the rent for the houses where the players resided.

Iturregi shows his support

The coach of the Athletic, Iraia Iturregi, already transmitted his support to the Rayista squad: “The Lightning and what they convey to me is that in difficult moments they are hard-working and hard-working people who fight for their rights and never throw in the towel, “said the Biscayan coach at the press conference prior to Sunday’s game at the club’s Sports City rayista.

“It is a team that grows in the face of adversity and I have no doubt that despite the fact that they are in working conditions that no one wants them will continue to fight and try by all means to save the category. They will always be a rival uncomfortable because they maintain that essence, “he added.