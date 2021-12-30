Throughout their careers, many women in show business have undergone various Cosmetic surgeries with the purpose of correct any damage on their faces such as grooming cheekbones, chin, nose or other parts of the body.

The change after these procedures is more evident in some than in others, which is why they are usually harshly criticized since public opinion considers that in its obsession with stay young or look much better, they have ‘passed the hand’.

Some touch-ups are very subtle, almost imperceptible and only experts are able to realize that they have had surgery, but others, it was better that they had thought twice before getting into the hands of cosmetic surgery.

Here are some examples of familiar faces that have been ‘retouched’ and in some cases the change has been counterproductive, but in others it has suited them very well.

1. Demi Moore

The actress, one of the greatest beauties of the Hollywood At the beginning of the 20th century, it has surprised its fans because completely changed to how we remembered it, the ex of Bruce Willis reappeared in Milan with a face that has nothing to do with the one she had when she reached world fame after starring in “Ghost “.

Esthetician April Harrison describes what she thinks Moore did to herself. “It appears to be a mouth fat removal, perhaps a cheek filler as well.

2. Paulina Rubio

‘The Golden Girl’ is a celebrity who has also made an impact with her physical transformation. The singer participated in the MQB All Stars! and the audience was amazed with the result of their plastic surgeries. On that occasion, Rubio exhibited a much smoother skin, slightly more puffy lips and more pronounced cheekbones.

Paulina Rubio (.)

3. Eiza González

Undoubtedly one of those who changed the most after her cosmetic procedures was Eiza, who did not want to speak openly about her surgeries. However, it is speculated that he had surgery on his nose, cheekbones, jaw, among others.

Eiza Gonzalez

(Facebook and Instagram)

4. Belinda

Many netizens have been surprised to see Belinda before and after the scalpel, since she has had a big change. In addition to undergoing two rhinoplasties, the Mexican singer has gone through the scalpel on other occasions to increase cheekbones Y sharpen your chin, giving your face a more elongated look.

Belinda

(. and Instagram)

5. Danna Paola

The singer has commented on previous occasions that she has only had a surgical intervention on her nose. “First it was for aesthetic reasons,” she said and later clarified that “in the end it was something medical because I had a broken septum. I didn’t even know, but I’m still very happy. I’m very happy as I am.”

However, according to “Created Beauty”, Danna Paola underwent a bichectomy to remove the pockets of fat from her cheeks, as well as a brow lift to get a sexier look.

Danna Paola

6. Ninel Conde

The ‘Bombón Asesino’ has openly acknowledged that he has undergone various operations, underwent the first buttock augmentation, in addition to undergoing several liposuctions, liposculptures, abdominal marking and also calf implants.

A chin prosthesis was implanted to refine the face, in addition to injecting collagen into the lips and botox in the face to reduce expression lines.

Televicentro

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE