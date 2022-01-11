Related news

The TikTok social network is a worldwide phenomenon. Children and adults have become fond of the content of its application where, even, small companies in Spain manage to multiply their sales thanks to the popularity that TikTok offers. In 2021, the earnings of the most famous TikTokers increased by 200% up to 55.5 million euros, as reflected in the ranking created by Forbes.

The D’Amelio sisters occupy the first and second place in this new ranking of the content creators who have earned the most with the fashion social network. Charli, along with her sister Dixie, have achieved 17.5 million euros with their success on TikTok through their work on TikTok and they are already compared to the Kardashian clan by having their own reality show on Hulu.

Forbes magazine emphasizes that all the influencers on this list they are less than 25 years old, whose income originates in TikTok, between 35 and 50%, although most have taken advantage of the fame to diversify their activity in other platforms and projects. The D’Amelios carry the Social Tourist brand, a joint venture with Hollister that sells its fashion products in 500 retail stores.

After the D’Amelio sisters, who amassed more than 5 million followers on TikTok after just five months when they started on the social network in 2019, they are followed by Addison Rae ($ 8.5 million) and Josh richards ($ 5 million) in third and fifth place, who have starred in and participated in the Netflix movies He’s All That or Under the Stadium Lights, respectively.

In fourth place is Bella Poarch with 87 million followers and 5 million in revenue in 2021. Most get these numbers from brand advertising on their TikTok posts. Brands like Amazon, Louis Vuitton, and McDonald’s pay huge amounts for a single ad. According to Forbes, a single publication showing the product or brand can cost between $ 100,000 and $ 250,000, more than double the rates that were considered in 2020.

Another member of this list is Kris Collins with 42 million followers and 4.75 million dollars in 2021. Collins was a hairdresser in Vancouver before the pandemic, but the quarantine left her without a job and she spent her time creating humorous content in this application, an entertainment that has changed her life.

The last to occupy a position in this ranking is Avanni Gregg, in the video above with Charli D’Amelio. She has managed to attract 39 million followers with her makeup and dance videos. He shares income with Collins, although at his young age he has already published an autobiographical book called Backstory: My Life So Far.

