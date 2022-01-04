01/04/2022

On at 13:54 CET

EP

The Supreme Court has confirmed the expulsion of the Civil Guard of a second lieutenant who was arrested while carrying out counter-surveillance work for a gang of drug traffickers who wanted to introduce a ton of hashish on the beach of Guadalmar (Malaga).

The events occurred in October 2009, when the agent held the rank of sergeant and He was stationed in the Rincón de la Victoria (Malaga), but the final sentence did not arrive until 2019: one year and six months in prison and a fine of 713,644 euros for a crime against public health.

In June 2020 the Ministry of Defense imposed separation from service as a disciplinary sanction and the convicted person appealed to the Supreme Court, which in a sentence this December ratifies the expulsion.

According to the facts proven in the sentence, was hired by a group of drug traffickers to carry out counter-surveillance functions the night of the landing of the drug on Guadalmar beach and thus prevent the operation from being detected by the State security forces and bodies.

He was detained at the scene (along with the rest of the gang), with his Civil Guard sergeant card, a revolver, cartridges, various mobiles and cash.

The guard considered disproportionate to be separated from the service for a crime against public health considering that it did not cause damage to the Administration or social alarm; in his opinion, his conduct should have been classified as a serious offense and punishable by suspension from duties for the same time as the criminal conviction (one year and six months).

But the High Court agrees with Defense, who stressed that a crime against public health is a “flagrant violation” of the basic principles that govern the actions of the members of the Civil Guard, forced to fight against drug trafficking.

“The criminal conduct of the case file clashes head-on not only with the duties of honesty and probity demanded of any of the members of the Civil Guard, but also, such behavior is especially ominous and contrary to one of the most important missions“of the body, stands out in the record.

Defense maintains that what is important is the nature of the crime committed, rather than the penalty imposed, and alleges that not only the legal good of health was injured, but also “the credit and image” of the Civil Guard.

The condemned argued that his disciplinary file had expired, but the Supreme Court agrees with the State Attorney’s Office that if the sanction could not be communicated to him within the established period, it was due to his “open obstruction to being notified”, first claiming that he was traveling and then admitted to a clinic whose address was not revealed “for privacy reasons.”