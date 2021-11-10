The case of actor Octavio Ocaña continues to give much to talk about. The actor’s family is still dissatisfied with the official version of the death of whoever gave life to ‘Benito’ in the hit series ‘Neighbors’.

The interpreter’s father affirmed that he refuses to exhume his son’s body, since, he pointed out, that the evidence is available and that it is not necessary for his son’s remains to be analyzed again.

“I think it is not necessary, the evidence is there, the cameras are there, I do not allow it, only that they pass through my corpse. My son is already resting, my son is nobody’s experiment, of course, I mean it, my son is already resting ”.

Likewise, Mrs. Ana Lucía, the actor’s mother, indicated that Octavio never arrived at the hospital, as the authorities say, and that he was not treated.

“My son dies there, they lower him and when they see that he was an actor, they raise him again. There is the pool of blood ”, says his mother through tears. They preferred to let him die, they just watched him die. The police killed him ”

Now, some audios of alleged police officers have come out where they talk about the death of Octavio Ocaña and in which they reveal that he did not shoot himself.

In the program De Primera Mano, by Imagen Televisión, they presented the conversation that has circulated on networks and where two different men speak.

– Camera, fucking güerito. Hey, and how good that I remembered that you are (inaudible), here, to the chile, here of compas, did your companions fly to the hill of ‘Neighbors’, did they fart or what? Did they feel that it was the mere mafia and they had to blow it up?

– What do you think that I, this one, because you already know that one is nero, right? To the chili, I sucked it. Yes I said: ‘no, well no, this nose (inaudible), what it is, what it is, went to the point to buy evil. If he was walking (inaudible) it was out of malice, and he was even saying to my wife, ‘but the detail is that this colony is good shit and that dude got into a small truck and they didn’t’ rent ‘him. Then there were two: either he knew the machin of the point or he was a good client, or he was delighted. And I say to him, ‘For me, it was due to vice and the weyes that he brought, what are his compas, chili, are his dealers and they must have told him’ don’t stop, mijo, we bring the (inaudible) ”. And the cagadero was armed, because if he had gone in a band, he brings a 150 thousand varus watch, man, and a slave that was worth 40 thousand of pure ‘ears’. Do you think I was not going to be able to pay with that? Right now he came back, so he went to me, he ran out of cash, they must have told him ‘let’s go to the cashier’ and they raised the dealer or two monsters to go to the fair and when they went on the way they must have said ‘ don’t stop, don’t stop. ‘ Now the glass you see there doesn’t even bring alcohol, it doesn’t even bring drool. When you’ve been in the rumba for three days, your glass is already done shit, all bitten by anxiety, that you’re farting or something like that. And that gun is charge, man. It is that they ran me, wey. And when he armed himself, that he did not want to stop, they took him down, and the policeman who was threatening him missed his shot, man, and his mother cracked him, because the cap doesn’t have any holes, so they must have put it on later because it does not bring any hole, man, then they must have put it on later, it is only full of the blood that is draining at that moment.

It should be noted that these audios are not official and in the program they clarified that they are not sure of the veracity.