The famous Mexican actor, Roberto Romano, is dating Alicia Machado, the winner of the Reality show where they managed to establish their relationship, The House of the FamousHowever, since they came out they have been involved in different controversies.

This time it is about Photographs that leaked in which we could see how Roberto was kissing a woman and is not his partner, apparently many thought that he was cheating on the Venezuelan, however, it has also been said that it is a misunderstood.

And it is that in various photos we could see him very happy, laughing with a woman in even giving him a kissHowever, according to a publication that he himself shared in his stories, this kiss would be part of the recording of a movie in which he is participating, so Alicia Machado fans would not have to be worried.

However, there are several red flags that we are observing regarding this relationshipRecently, Alicia was having her birthday and the young man did not attend the celebration either.

Roberto’s fans sought to deny the rumors and wrote in a content piece: “Even if he tries to deceive a person, they will not be able to, investigate and judge him. Roberto is recording a movie in Cancun. End of subject”.

In this way we could see how his fans defend him tooth and nail, the followers of the famous and defend him, but many other Internet users are accusing him of being unfaithful and of not loving her: “He doesn’t love her, friend, notice, open those eyes “Were some of the messages that we can read in the publications where he has been accused on several occasions of being with other people.

Many consider that Alicia should move away and that she must be having a very bad time despite what they are recordings, because it should not be easy to observe your partner kissing another person, although of course that among the actors they know actions of this work.

We will have to continue to be very aware of this case, hoping that if they respect Alicia Machado, Roberto Romano will continue to be in the crosshairs, but of course the Show News will clarify things so that you find out what is really happening.