Just over a week after the actor’s death Octavio Ocaa, evidence continues to appear that could reveal what really happened. This time, a famous television show would filter the conversation of WhatsApp who had one of his companions at the time of starring in an intense chase.

It was the entertainment show called Gossip No Like the one in charge of sharing the alleged moments that the young actor and his two companions lived while they were persecuted by police elements of the State of Mexico.

Last Friday, October 29, users on social networks were in shock after it was confirmed that Octavio Ocaa lost his life, victim of a gunshot wound.

The Attorney General of Justice of the State of Mexico reported that the young man died after accidentally shooting himself in the head. His pistol apparently detonated when it hit a fence on the Chamapa-Lechera highway.

However, different evidence that continues to appear could contradict the official version and involve the police officers who were persecuting them.

Filter WhatsApp messages

A few days ago, the aforementioned program shared some screenshots of an alleged conversation that one of Octavio Ocaa’s companions had had at the time of his chase through the streets of the municipality of Cuautitln Izcalli, at State of mexico.

In the shared images, one of Octavio Ocaa’s companions writes to an acquaintance and tells him that he is in the truck with the actor and another person. Argues that They come drinking beer and they shoot them.

In conversation, Benito Rivers’ friend and escort tells the person with whom he writes that they “don’t bring anything”, but he does not know why they are chasing them.

The person receiving the messages expresses their uncertainty and recommends that they stop in a public place. Also, he tells you to record everything you can. Seconds later he stops receiving messages so he starts asking them if everything is okay.

Here are the messages that were also published on the Twitter account of @MineroLR:

The Attorney General of Justice of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) has indicated that so far there have been no arrests for the crime against the actor and his companions.

The Edomx Prosecutor informs that of the investigation carried out into the death of Octavio N until now, no person has been arrested, says the Twitter publication.

