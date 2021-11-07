Octavio Ocaña: They filter his autopsy photos, on the plate | INSTAGRAM

Since we found out what happened to Octavio Ocaña, the famous actor from the TV series “Neighbors”, who played the famous ‘Benito Rivers’ and that he lost his life in a persecution by the police themselves, many users interpreting that they were the ones who took it from him.

However, the official reports of the Attorney General They indicated the opposite, that the young man had been the one who had been shocked by his own hand, something that generated total frustration among Internet users and of course also in the family and the famous fiancée.

After that day they have arisen videos and each time more information about what happened, however, not everything that has emerged has been positive and at the moment some images of Octavio are circulating on the plate of autopsy in which it was examined by the authorities, netizens wondering how these images came to light and who was the person in charge of what was like that, something they consider totally reprehensible and that is even considered one of the greatest disrespect towards a family and makes a person who has lost his life.

In the images that circulate on social networks you can read how the comments users cry out to please let him rest in peace, the young man has already lost his life for more than a week and until now they continue to try to stain his name somehow.

As well as other videos have emerged where we could see him inhaling substances, a white powder, as well as one in which he appears operating and pulling the trigger with his right hand, a situation that many considered impossible because he was assured that he was left-handed.



Octavio Ocaña when he was a little child actor.

There is no doubt that the characters in charge of publishing those videos and the photos of the actor on the metal plate have not touched their hearts in any second to make these publications, so the indignation, sadness, anger and of course All those emotions that this situation is generating in users of social networks is something that cannot be contained and with good reason they have had to express their discontent.

So far it is not known exactly who was in charge of filtering this information and we have not been able to know exactly what the family has said about it, we have already heard them assure that they will reach the last consequences with this whole case, that they will seek justice and they will not stop fighting to find it.

Of course, none of this can ensure what happened or justify it, things are still not 100% clear and we will continue to monitor the case to share with you the most important things and in case a resolution is reached or the justice that your family, friends and users demand.