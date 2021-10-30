It measures only 5 millimeters, but it is a real treasure: a 100 million year old crab, 100% preserved.

The amber is a real time capsule, and a gift of Nature for biologists and archaeologists.

Is about fossilized tree resin. It is common for resin to trap all kinds of insects that live in trees, because it is very sticky.

But what is vital for science is that keeps them intact, and when it fossilizes the trapped animals are frozen, keeping their body at 100%. On the other hand, traditional fossils only keep the bones or their footprints in the fossilized rock.

Unfortunately, resin has its limitations, and that is that it can only catch small animals that live in trees: insects, small birds and lizards, and even tiny dinosaurs.

A few months ago, scientists at Harvard University found a rarity: an amber containing the first aquatic animal fossilized in this medium: a crab from 100 million years ago.

It is a tiny specimen of only 5 millimeters, possibly a baby, of a new species that has been baptized with the scientific name of Cretapsara athanata. The amber contained in the crab was found in Burma.

A microscopic examination of the fossil reveals that 100% preserved, something never seen until now. There are crab fossils from 200 million years ago, but since their shell is softer than bones, only fragments remain. Here you can see the complete crab:

“The specimen is spectacular, it is unique in its kind,” explains Dr. Javier Luque, a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Organic and Evolutionary Biology at Harvard University. “He is absolutely complete and not a single hair is missing from his body.”

This crab fossil is exceptional not only because it is intact, but because rewrites the evolutionary history of the species.

It was thought that crabs began to come ashore and live in fresh waters about 50 million years ago. But this fossil, which has gills and therefore lived in an aquatic environment, shows that they already climbed trees or walked near them 100 million years ago.