12/21/2021 at 10:42 PM CET

Javier Fraiz

Agents of the Civil Guard They found a foot this Tuesday in the place indicated by the young woman who confessed to having burned the corpse of a man in Cortegada.

The 26-year-old woman appeared at the Complexo Hospitalario Universitario de Ourense (CHUO) assuring that had burned the body of a male, in his 50s, and then would have thrown a part to the reservoir. After this statement in the psychiatry consultation, the authorities were notified.

The Civil Guard detained the young woman and throughout this Tuesday, the Judicial Police have been looking for signs or remains with the support of a trained dog in the surroundings of Saint Benedict of Rabiño, where the house of the detainee is located.

It was the researcher herself who pointed out the place where the foot was found. Her finding makes those in charge of the investigation suspect if instead of burning the body, as she has claimed from the beginning, she would have dismembered it.

What is known so far is that man, middle-aged, arrived in the summer of Catalonia and since then his family has not heard from him. He had met a woman through the internet or through a mobile dating app. She lived alone in that Cortegada village until August 24, the date on which the man would have arrived, although since then they had not seen him in the town.

The mother filed a complaint in her community for the disappearance of her son on August 27.

As reported by the Superior Court of Xustiza de Galicia (TSXG), the case is under secret proceedings, and the court that instructs it is that of Ribadavia. At the moment, the detainee has not gone to court, but is scheduled to do so tomorrow, Wednesday. The judge agreed that during the afternoon of this Tuesday entries and records would be made in three of its properties, as well as in a vehicle.