A team of researchers from the Basel University, claims to have discovered a new part of the body located in the mesetero muscle that helps the jaw to stabilize.

The study published on December 2 in the scientific journal Annals of Anatomy, indicates that several historical texts refer to the possible existence of a third layer in this muscle.

The masseter muscle is the most prominent of the jaw muscles. If the fingers are placed on the back of the cheeks and the teeth are pressed, the muscle will be felt to tighten. Anatomy textbooks often describe the masseter as superficial and deep.

Now these Swiss scientists have described the structure of the masseter muscle as being made up of an additional third layer, even deeper. In the post, they propose that this layer be named ‘Musculus masseter pars coronidea’ (ie, the coronoid section of the masseter) because the muscle layer just described is attached to the muscular process (or “coronoid”) of the lower jaw.

How was the finding made?

To verify the presence of the new layer, the experts conducted a study of 12 human corpse heads preserved in formaldehyde and analyzed the CT scans of 16 corpses. In addition, the magnetic resonance image of a living subject was examined.

“A deep and anatomically distinct third layer of the masseter muscle was consistently present from the medial surface of the zygomatic process of the temporal bone to the root and posterior margin of the coronoid process,” the researchers write.

This region of the masseter muscle, located in its deepest layer, can serve to stabilize the mandible, raising and retracting the coronoid process, as evidenced by the distribution of its muscle fibers.

“Accurate knowledge of the structure of the masseter muscle could also be important in a clinical context with regard to the management of temporomandibular disorders or surgical interventions in the area of ​​the zygomatic arch,” the scientists conclude.

In this sense, they highlighted that “knowledge of normal muscle mass and its location” could translate into “minimally invasive interventions and optimal treatment for patients.”

