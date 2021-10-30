10/30/2021 at 8:58 AM CEST

Five pistols – one of them camouflaged as a ballpoint pen – and an extendable awl hidden within a pendant, as well as a large number of cartridges, steel balls and other types of ammunition. It is the arsenal that agents of the Local Police of Valencia intervened in the early morning of yesterday at the home of a neighbor of that municipality with three serious mental ailments diagnosed after he threatened his 15-year-old daughter with a kitchen knife.

The events took place in the middle of the morning, around 4:20 a.m., when the minor’s mother called Emergencies to ask for help because her daughter, who had been living with her father for five days, had just been threatened by her ex-husband and feared for her, already that the man suffers from different psychiatric pathologies and had been experiencing increasingly acute outbreaks for several days.

In fact, the woman went and rescued her daughter, whom she took to her home, but returned to facilitate entry to the Police with the keys she kept, although it was not necessary, because it was the man, 48, who He opened it when he heard noises in the lock. Once inside, the ex-husband was cooperative and admitted not only the threats to his daughter, but also led the agents to the knife, which was in his bedroom, and also showed them a revolver and an open utility knife that he kept under the knife. pillow.

Apparently, the man has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and suffers from obsessive compulsive disorder as well as depressive tendencies. When the police arrived, his strange attitude – he was sweaty, gestured uncontrollably and did not articulate well – led the officers to ask him about his condition, and it was then that he revealed to them not only that he had consumed alcohol, cocaine and some drug, but also had suicidal ideas. In fact, at the end of the police intervention, the man was transferred by a SAMU ambulance to the Arnau de Vilanova Hospital, where toxic tests were carried out, and then to the Llíria Hospital, in whose Psychiatry unit he was admitted.

Before that, he accompanied the police officers in the search of their room, where the agents found a pistol pen, three other short weapons – in addition to the one under the pillow – and 16 containers full of different ammunition of various types of caliber. Apparently, the man, who was not arrested, explained to them that he lived surrounded by weapons – some of them ready to shoot – because he “feared for his life” and that it was best if they were taken away.