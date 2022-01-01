01/01/2022

On at 16:25 CET

Drafting

Researchers just announced the discovery of the first millipede with more than 1,000 legs, in a study published in the journal Scientific Reports. Until now, no millipedes with more than 750 legs had been found.

Researcher Paul Marek and his colleagues from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech), in the United States, discovered the millipede 60 meters underground in a drill hole created for mineral exploration in the mining area of ​​the Australian province of Eastern Goldfields.

It has 1,306 legs – more than any other animal – and belongs to a new species which has been baptized as Eumillipes persephone, which derives from the Greek word eu- (true), the Latin words mille (thousand) and pes (foot), and refers to the Greek goddess of the underworld, Persephone.

Microscope view of a section of the body | Nature

The authors measured four members of the new species and found that they have a long, thread-like body that Consists of up to 330 segments and measures up to 0.95mm wide and 95.7mm long. They have no eyes, have short legs, and cone-shaped heads with antennae and a beak.

Analysis of the relationships between species suggests that E. persephone is distantly related to the previous record holder for the largest number of legs, the Californian millipede species Illacme plenipes.

The authors suggest that the large number of segments and legs that have evolved in both species can allow them to generate thrust forces that allow them to move through narrow openings in the soil habitats in which they live.

The findings reveal the existing biodiversity in the Eastern Province of the Gold Fields. To minimize the impact of mining in this region on E. persephone, the authors advise that efforts be made to conserve its underground habitat.

What are millipedes?

The millipede is the common name for diplopods, which are a class of myriapods characterized by having two pairs of jointed legs in most of their diplo-segments.

The millipede (diplopods) belongs to the same family as the centipedes (chilopods) but they should not be confused, since centipedes only have one pair of legs for each segment, while millipedes have two, according to the animapedia.org portal.

There are approximately 10,000 living species within the class of myriapods. For example, Julus terrestris is a 25mm species native to Europe and introduced to North America. This species is often known as a wireworm.

Specimen of millipede | Pixabay

Some species lack eyes, and are bright in color, like the greenhouse millipede (Oxidus gracilis) 25 mm. One of the most prestigious and common species is the giant american millipede (Narceus Amercanus) about 100 mm black and red in color from the forests of the southeastern United States. The giant african millipede (Archispirostreptus gigas), native to subtropical Africa, is the largest species that exists, reaching lengths of up to 280 mm.

Reference article: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-02447-0.pdf

