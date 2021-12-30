12/30/2021 at 7:53 PM CET

What if the omicron variant of SARS-Cov-2 creates an immune response against the delta variant? The African Health Research Institute, based in South Africa, has just published a study that demonstrates this and concludes that infection with the omicron variant generates a neutralizing immune response which would make reinfection with delta less likely.

If this lower capacity of delta to infect those who have passed omicron is added to the data that indicate that the new variant, at this moment, it is less pathogenic, this result may have positive implications in terms of decreased covid-19 burden of severe disease.

The study leader, Alex Sigal, Africa Health Research Institute, South Africa, indicated that if “omicron turns out to be less pathogenic, this may show that the course of the pandemic has changed.” “Ómicron will take control, at least for now, and we may have fewer disruptions in our lives.”

The research, carried out with a small sample of patients, was published in the MedRxiv repository, where the texts have not yet been reviewed by other experts.

Omicron infections are spreading rapidly around the world, often even in the face of high levels of delta cases and it is not yet clear how these two variants will interact.

“Increased neutralization of the delta variant in omicron-infected individuals may result in a decreased ability of delta to re-infect those individuals,” Sigal said.

The study analyzed the plasma of 15 people previously vaccinated and unvaccinated who passed the covid-19 during the great wave of infections in South Africa with the emergence of omicron.

The aim was to test the ability of the antibodies to control both variants in the laboratory, which is known as the “neutralization” test, which was performed near the time they first had symptoms and fourteen days later.

As expected, results show a developing antibody response to omicron, with a neutralization that was multiplied by 14 during this time.

But, in addition, it was seen that they developed increased immunity against the delta variant, with an increase in the neutralization of the latter of 4.4 times.

The study also indicates that vaccinated participants were able to mount a better neutralizing response againstlta, while the response in the unvaccinated was more variable.

Rather, the study notes, omicron escapes the neutralizing immunity caused by delta and, therefore, it can re-infect individuals already infected by it.

These results are consistent with the fact that omicron is displacing delta, since it can provoke an immunity that neutralizes the latter.

The implications of this shift would depend on whether omicron is actually less pathogenic than delta. “In that case, the incidence of severe disease covid-19 would be reduced and the infection could be shifted to be less disruptive to individuals and society & rdquor ;, conclude the authors.