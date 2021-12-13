12/13/2021

On at 16:21 CET

Luis Rendueles

The actress’s caregiver Veronica Forqué found her hanged at home Madrid, as has been learned by CASO ABIERTO, the news and events channel of Prensa Ibérica. Upon entering the house, on Monday morning, the domestic worker discovered Forqué hanging from the bathroom towel rack, according to research. The caregiver then alerted a neighbor and asked for her help to try to pick up the actress and save her life.

The caretaker and the neighbor managed to get her down and then called 112, but when the emergency services arrived, the popular actress was already dead. Verónica Forqué, 66, used a handkerchief to hang, according to the investigations known by OPEN CASE.

Autopsy

The place, a flat in the district of Chamartín, in the north of Madrid, was also attended by agents of the National Police. In the absence of the autopsy, the investigation rule out the participation of other people in the death of the actress.

Verónica Forqué has a professional career that encompasses more than 80 characters in film, theater and television. She is the Spanish actress with the most Goya awards, four, along with Carmen Maura. Among other films, he participated in ‘ What have I done to deserve this?’ and Kika, from Pedro Almodóvar, “The year of lights”, by Fernando Trueba and ‘Moros y Cristianos’, by Luis G. Berlanga. On television he was the protagonist of the series’Pepa and Pepe ‘.

His last participation was in the contest Masterchef Celebrity, of TVE, that finished emitting a few weeks ago. The actress left the show voluntarily after explaining that “I’m not feeling well, I’m exhausted” and announce that it would return to the screen when “it is good”. Verónica Forqué had publicly assured on several occasions that she had suffered from depression.