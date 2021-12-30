

Koenig grew up with a love of martial arts thanks to his father Rick.

Photo: OLI SCARFF / . / . / .

The police of Branson, in Missouri, He claimed this Wednesday to have found the remains of David koenig, a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter that had been missing for almost two years. The find was made in a local forest by a man looking for deer antlers.

Investigators went to the area designated by the man and found Koenig’s skeletal remains along with some of his personal belongings while searching the area. A forensic dentist was in charge of confirming that the remains belonged to the fighter.

Koenig was last seen on February 8, 2020 and his disappearance was reported in March. At the time of his loss, he was 25 years old.

One of the forensic pathologists involved in the investigation reported that he did not find any trauma in Koenig’s remains, so “Death did not appear to be the result of foul play”.

On the other hand, Taney County told CNN that the cause and the way in which the fighter died has not been determined and that investigations will continue to obtain the answers.

For the same medium, his mother Tracy Koenig declared, explaining that although Koenig had already been missing for 22 months, it is not easy to assimilate the news.

“We are heartbroken. Although Dave has been missing for 22 months, it doesn’t make it any easier. What we feel now is indescribable pain “, said the mother affected. He also commented that he was always afraid that his son had been murdered but that he was still waiting for official information.

“He was that guy you know once and never forget,” she wrote. “He was an amazing person with so much left to give, and I am incredibly proud to call him my son.”Tracy added.

His father, Rick koenig, said that since he runs a martial arts gym in Branson, David grew up teaching the sport all his life and classified his son as his best friend.

Finally, Rick explained that Dave was working his way into the professional MMA sector and had lost his first fight due to injury but subsequently won his next five fights..

“I was on the right track to do great things”Rick Koenig closed.

You might also be interested in:

Unfortunate: American boxer murdered on Christmas Eve