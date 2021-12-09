Related news

Monica and Chico, 20 months ago, they did not know each other. She lived in Alicante and he in Alcoy. She had two daughters and he had two other sons. Their lives, for more than 40 years, had passed in parallel, but they had not intersected. Until March 2020, the pandemic, the coronavirus, confinement … Nothing good, a priori. Although, a posteriori, something good got out of all that. The two, locked up, without much to do, joined #Stay at home, a group of Facebook that the only thing he wanted was to entertain in those days of loneliness, boredom and boredom. They met, chatted – for “many hours” – and fell in love with each other. The world was falling apart … and, you know, they fell in love. 20 months later, they have married.

His story might as well have written it Manuel Vilas, that in his latest novel (Los Besos) unites Salvador and Monserrat in full confinement so that, in their own way, they end up having a loving relationship. His story, however, is not real. Mónica and Manuel’s – sorry, Chico, as his acquaintances call him – yes it is. “He told me: ‘You’re going to fall in love with me and you’re going to marry me.’ And that’s how it has been ”, the girlfriend tells EL ESPAÑOL.

This same week, they have celebrated their wedding. “There were 50 of us, the just ones: family, close friends… It wasn’t a mess, but everything turned out perfect. It has been beautiful, ”he says. Monica, still excited, happy, waiting for a possible honeymoon. “We still do not know where we are going to go, we are pending restrictions, the pandemic … but we want to celebrate it by going on vacation,” he continues, without losing that smile that only lovers are allowed.

Monica, skeptical

Monica (46 years old), worker of Antiu Xixona –Yes, she makes nougat– she could well be the star of any Christmas movie. Chico, a little older (52 years old), a construction worker, is dedicated to “mounting the facades of supermarkets and mounting the posters of the highways.” Both, until 20 months ago, were separated by 59 kilometers (45 minutes by car, those who are Alcoy to Alicante) and expected nothing except to get on with their lives.

It happens, however, that life offers inscrutable paths to destiny. The two of them, that damn March 2020, decided to join the # Quédateencasa Facebook group, one of the many that emerged as a result of the confinement. The two, a month later, exchanged views in the same publication. “They asked where we were from? I said that from Alicante, he answered me that from Alcoy … and I thought: ‘Well,’ without much enthusiasm “, Mónica tells this newspaper.

Monica and Chico, the first day they met.

Chico, however, tried to contact her. “He wrote me a private, invited me to a virtual evening … ‘What nonsense’, I thought.” She was skeptical after all, but he insisted. If I’m going to come down to see you, if I have to meet you… “I thought: ‘What do I do with this man?” But, little by little, they fell in love, between hours and hours of conversation, with the biography ready for the other to know, with all the time in the world and nothing that would prevent them from ‘starting’ a friendship relationship at a distance.

Until the de-escalation arrived. “He played it. He came down from Alcoy to Alicante to meet me, he could have been fined … and I wasn’t sure if he would come… But he told me: ‘You’re going to fall in love with me ”. Said and done. Monica invited him up to her house and nothing went wrong. “My daughters were delighted and …”. The relationship, without a computer involved, began to be something serious.

Wedding

Monica and Chico made the decision to get married in September. “‘You’re crazy,’ they told us.” But they wanted to formalize their engagement. They did the papers and this week, they have given the yes I want. “My sister told me, ‘Put it on the Facebook group.’ Right now, the post has 9,000 likes. It was all very nice ”, explains the bride to this newspaper.

“I said that either I was getting married before the end of the year or I didn’t, that I’m very old,” continues Mónica. “We have not wasted time,” he concludes. They already did (did) a lot during the time of the confinement. Now, she wants to live, go on her honeymoon, stay in love and make the theory of the red thread her own, the one that insists, without restriction, that the people who are destined to meet each other, no matter what happens or the circumstances. will give.

