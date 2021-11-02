11/02/2021 at 20:33 CET

Figure of Michael Jordan does not leave anyone indifferent. Its competitiveness that reached incomparable limits, as could be seen in the documentary series ‘The Last Dance’ released on Netflix, it made him win enemies even among his peers, such as Scottie pippen, with whom despite the fact that they were a duo that dominated the NBA, he hardly maintains a relationship. In this sense, the times in which both have shared moments since ‘MJ‘They have been rather few outside of Chicago and the times they have crossed paths have been counted.

The relationship between the two stars has been almost nil and although there have been some other public compliment, there has been no real interest on the part of either to cross paths with the other. Jordan has just gone about his business, including owning the Charlotte Hornets, and for his part Pippen it has been limited to the occasional television appearance. Of course, both have focused on speaking very well and praising their era. An argument that was repeated on very few occasions with the 73 Warriors ringless wins through the more than repeated phrase “73 wins don’t mean sh * t ‘without ring”.

Although it was not evident that there was a good relationship between Jordan and Pippenn, it did not seem that there was a bad one, until ‘The Last Dance’ was released on Netflix. The documentary series it was not to the liking of many former NBA players, who considered the words of ‘MJ’ as an offense to them. They complained among others Clyde drexler, Gary Payton and even some also refused to speak, like Karl Malone. Michael Jordan had goaded on the former NBA stars and they had responded, but what no one would have expected is that Scottie Pippen will also join the list of complaints.

In this sense, Scottie Pippen has revealed in a writing that Jordan wrote to him when he learned of her anger. What’s more, Pippen also explains the reasons for the anger: “The last two episodes aired on May 17. Like the previous eight, they glorified Michael Jordan without giving enough praise to me and my teammates. Michael bears a large part of the blame. The producers gave him control of the final product. He was the protagonist and the director“, sentence in the corresponding part of the letter, making it clear that even the best also had and still have their disputes.