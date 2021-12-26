Why risk going to jail for stealing data or money, when you can steal processing power, which has less penalty, and you earn more money?

Normally when a malware penetrates a computer, it has two purposes: either steal accounts, passwords or data, to impersonate the personality and obtain money for purchases or robberies, or to spy for different purposes.

But in recent times it is beginning to become popular a new kind of infection, who does not want to steal data or spy. Only interested the power of the hardware your PC, what do you use for mine cryptocurrencies, keeping the profits.

As reported by Techspot, it is suspected that an HP data center has been hacked to mine cryptocurrencies, and cybercriminals have managed to mine 100,000 euros, before being hacked.

Although there is no official confirmation from HP, it is believed that said HP data center has been hacked because between December 9 and 17 has been the top contributor to the Raptoreum cryptocurrency blockchain.

Researchers believe that cybercriminals could have exploited the Log4J vulnerability, one of the most worrisome in history, to access HP’s control center and use some of its servers to mine cryptocurrencies.

These servers would have been patched on December 17, which is when the data center disappeared from the Raptoreum blockchain.

Cryptocurrency hardware wallet to cold store dozens of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, ERC20 and many more.

In these 8 days, thanks to the impressive processing power of HP servers, hackers have mined Raptoreum worth around 100,000 euros.

According to the blockchain of this cryptocurrency, they sold half in CoinEX, keeping the other half. Although these days the price of Raptoreum has dropped quite a bit.

They already exist a lot malware that mines cryptocurrencies in the background, without the PC owner noticing, except that the computer heats up and the fans are running at full capacity.

One of the most striking cases was that of a couple arrested in Tarragona for infecting 22 computers exposed in MediaMarkt and El Corte Inglés, to mine cryptocurrencies.

If you notice that your PC slows down a lot, overheats or the fans are always running at maximum, it is time to pass the antivirus …