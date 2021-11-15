The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro released an exclusive feature, instant translation and it seemed that it would only be available on these terminals until a user has managed to get it to work on their Pixel 5.

Exclusivity in Android is a concept that does not quite convince the most advanced users. And, is that, Google’s operating system has such freedom that it allows anyone to modify it to their liking, including or excluding functionalities at will.

This is just what happened with a feature that, at first, seemed like it was only going to be available on the new Google terminals. Yes, we are talking about the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the feature in question is instant translation.

At the presentation of the devices and also during the launch of Android 12, all the benefits of this new feature were discussed. The interesting thing is that it can automatically translate a language.

By being able to do it without the interaction of a person, the possibilities when it comes to communication are greatly expanded. Come on, it is a feature worth having installed on the mobile device to use at any time.

Live Translate works on Pixel 4a by just installing Pixel 6 Latest ASI.S.9.playstore.pixel6.405532360Device is not rooted and runs on latest software. @ MishaalRahman @ xdadevelopers # teampixel # Android12 pic.twitter.com/SC9QHt7gB9 – Abhinav (@ Abhinav_937) November 14, 2021

This may be the thought of a Twitter user who claims to have made machine translation work by installing an application in a special way. And, it is that, it is not only to download the APK and install it.

What this user has done is integrate it into the system using a method called “sideload” with which the mobile is put into a state of lethargy, but in which it has the developer functions activated.

The application that you have installed in this way is Android System Intelligence, an app that seemed to be made only for Google devices with the Tensor processor, since it uses artificial intelligence to work.

According to what this user says, it has only been necessary to install said application using the method described for the instant translation to start working, so it seems that what Google said that this feature needs the Google Tensor is not entirely correct.