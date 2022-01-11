01/11/2022 at 23:51 CET

.

After losing at the Palau Blaugrana against AX Armani Exchange Milan (73-75), the Barça coach, Sarunas Jasikevicius, highlighted the effort of his players by stating that they have “fought like crazy” and some ended up “dead.”

“The team has had a tremendous attitude and has made a great effort, some players are dead despite not having freshness after the game against Baxi Manresa. We have fought like crazy,” said the Lithuanian coach.

Jasikevicius valued that the match, “like all matches between ‘Final Four’ teams”, was decided by the “small details” and the only thing that could reproach his players was not understanding that the rivals were “very good entering from the right and pulling “.

The Lithuanian coach acknowledged that the winter break “has affected” the team’s performance, which has led to three defeats in all competitions, and, although he insisted on not wanting to make excuses, he acknowledged that Barça are going through a physically delicate moment as they have incorporated several players who have just overcome covid-19.

“The players who return have to give what they can at the level of sacrifice, some for no more than two minutes, and that is what we ask. It is being a difficult moment and we have to be very close together. We must analyze why we are losing, but without going crazy, “said the Lithuanian.

For his part, the escort Kyle kuric, Barça’s top scorer with 22 points, attributed the defeat to the “many open triples” scored by the Italian team due to their “lack of communication” and, although he did not want to attribute the defeat to fatigue, he did influence “the importance of win home games. ”