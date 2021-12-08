12/08/2021 at 08:50 CET

The coach of the Atlético de Madrid, Diego Simeone, said that the whole team was “involved” to get the victory against him. Port and he considered that it is good that people demand the team in bad times because it “provokes” them to react.

“People have to demand of us because we are Atlético de Madrid, and it’s good because it provokes us and rebels us, “he said at the press conference after the match at Do Dragão, in which the colchoneros got a place in the second round of the Champions League with a 1-3.

The Argentine defended that “the whole team got involved to work, to run, give everything and play with their hearts”, and that is the hallmark of Atlético. “Happy, proud of my players, who played with a lot of personality, with hierarchy.”

“That’s us. This is the way,” said Simeone, who pointed out that despite having been at the club for a decade, the team “always ends up exciting him” more than in the previous 10 years.

“We need to improve but the way to improve is this, surely it is this,” he said.

Despite the “difficulties”, with the absence of three of the four centers, the team responded, he said.

“Many players play little minutes but they are important because of the quality of the minutes they have to play”, considered Simeone, who highlighted Kondogbia already Vrsaljko, who “played with a broken face half a game.”

“They are giving us a lot of good things and we have to find a way for the team to respond better,” he said, adding that what was seen today on the pitch is “a clear message for the dressing room.”

“We will remember it as the classic Champions League matches of a lifetime, with a team very similar to us, a fighter (…) and I think the game had everything, expulsions, fights, a 3-0 lead without knowing how Milan was doing … Football, very nice, “he said.

He also highlighted Jan Oblak: “To win you have to have a good goalkeeper. It is very difficult to win if you don’t have a good goalkeeper.”

“We did the second half that we imagined and looked for,” emphasized Simeone, who pointed out that it remains “that the groups, the teams and the teams that all work at the same end end up winning.”

Atlético to their fans: “Thank you, thank you and thank you”

The club, for its part, expressed its gratitude to its fans after the team’s classification.

“Our fans are huge. Thank you for tucking us in in Porto. Thank you for letting us down from home. Thank you for giving us everything. Thank you, thank you and thank you,” he posted on his social networks.