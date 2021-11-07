

Although the Border Patrol has not released the figures, Republican Senator Mike Crapo released the death toll in the last fiscal year.

Photo: David McNew / .

MIAMI – US and Mexican Ecclesiastical Authorities and Civil Groups they remembered this Saturday at a mass in El Paso, Texas. to the record 557 immigrants killed on the southern border during the last fiscal year as part of the activities of the Mexican celebration of the Day of the Dead.

The “thousands” of deaths on the border, including the most recent, were honored today at a mass and an altar commemorating the Day of the Dead (a holiday that was celebrated last Monday), reported the Border Network for Human Rights ( BNHR).

Although the death toll for fiscal year 2021 has not been released by the Border Patrol, Republican Senator Mike Crapo released them last Wednesday during an immigration hearing.

He noted that “a record” of 557 immigrants died “trying to cross our borders” and that another 1.7 million were detained, also the “highest” figure ever recorded.

According to Border Patrol data, 247 immigrants died at the border during fiscal year 2020, down from 300 and 281 in previous years.

Fernando García, director of BNHR, said that the 557 deaths represent an even more devastating picture because lhe Border Patrol only considers deaths that agents discovered or were directly involved in.

He criticized the lack of immigration reform by Congress and the Joe Biden government, as well as the maintenance of the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) of former President Donald Trump that forces asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their cases are resolved in the US.

In that sense, he urged the Democrat and Congress to honor the legacies of dead immigrants by preventing future deaths of immigrants at the border.

“Their lives mattered, and the responsibility for their deaths falls on the shoulders of the Biden administration and Congress due to the continuation of unjust policies like MPP and inaction to fix our broken and unjust immigration system,” Garcia added.

In the event, in which the Catholic dioceses of El Paso (Texas), Las Cruces and Juárez (Mexico) participate.

“It is time for our elected officials to stop coming up with biased proposals that will never fully address the real needs on the ground. and begin to show just a fraction of the bravery of the thousands of migrants who lost their lives due to political cowardiceGarcia continued.

