Carmen Salinas harm her through witchcraft, they say | Instagram

Without a doubt, one of the news that has caused the most impact on Internet users is the delicate health of Carmen Salinas, since it is said that someone has it that way through witchcraft.

Surely you have already heard the current situation in which the famous and charismatic actress is, in addition to Mexican politics, and it is that recently she had a stroke that keeps her in a coma.

Being Carmen Salinas placeholder image one of the most beloved personalities of the medium as well as of television for his humor and such light way of saying things without any shame, as well as his opinions about other people.

This beautiful woman, considered by various artists as a second mother, has caused great commotion after the departure of the young Octavio Ocaña.

It may interest you: Venga la Alegría: Conductor will leave the Tv Azteca program

Recently on the Gossip No Like program, hosted by Elsa Beristain and Javier Ceriani they commented on something that would surely leave many with their mouths open, perhaps other more skeptical people would see it as something only to attract attention.

In the program it is mentioned thanks to the opinion of a specialist in the field, that Carmen Salinas placeholder image She had been treated with witchcraft, this was commented by Bethza the esoteric who accompanied the drivers in part of their transmission via YouTube, we will share the video with you right away.

Despite the fact that Gossip No Like lasts for 1:25:20, you can advance the news until 1:23:05 where the note about Carmelita Salinas is shared.

Something that struck when commenting on the news was that the esoteric girl mentions that in the tarot it appeared to her that he had been a very influential man in politics who had caused what happened with the actress and that he definitely needed many prayers.

As you will remember, during a period Salinas was part of one of the longest-lived parties in Mexico, we are talking about the Institutional Revolutionary Party better known by its acronym as PRI.

The family of the actress and singer was quite sad about the news that she would have to be connected, without any hope, it is said that they were waiting for a miracle so that her life would end without having to disconnect it.

So far the video has 125,086 views and 341 comments in total, without a doubt this has become one of the platform’s favorite programs, not for nothing TV Azteca contacted them to be part of the company, without changing anything about their Format.