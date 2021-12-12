

Authorities reported that so far no more missing people have been reported in the collapsed Amazon headquarters.

Photo: Tim Vizer / . / .

Authorities this Sunday identified the six workers who died on Friday night after an EF3 tornado caused the partial collapse of an Amazon building near Edwardsville, Illinois.

The victims, whose ages range from 28 to 62 years, were identified as: Deandre S. Morrow, 28; Kevin D. Dickey, 62; Clayton Lynn Cope, 29; Etheria S. Hebb, 34; Larry E. Virden, 46, and Austin J. McEwen, 26.

The 6 victims from the Amazon warehouse collapse in Edwardsville have been identified. Recovery efforts continue Sunday during the daylight hours. Officials are still working with Amazon to contact employees to find out who could be missing. https://t.co/Df090bFmo8 pic.twitter.com/0E3lLh00ig – Devin Trubey (@DevinTrubeyTV) December 12, 2021

The cousin of the late Etheria S. Hebb told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Hebb had a son who was around two years old and he last saw her in November, to celebrate his grandmother’s 75th birthday., and said that the family was scheduled to meet next weekend for Christmas celebrations.

For her part, Clayton Lynn Cope’s mother told the Post-Dispatch that her son was a maintenance worker for the company, and that she spoke to him on the phone just before the building was hit and urged him to take shelter.

Through GoFundMe, a family friend of the late Austin J. McEwen stated that he was a beautiful soul, loved by all who knew him. “He had a wonderful smile and gave her big, warm hugs. He was a talented baseball and hockey player. He loved the outdoors and his hunting. He graduated from Vatterott College with a degree in mechanics. He was very hard working and friendly. We will miss him deeply. They took him out of this world too soon“.

Meanwhile, Betty Morrow, Deandre S. Morrow’s grandmother, said her grandson had been working at Amazon for several years, but wanted to start his own clothing line. “It was very artistic. He could draw anything. He was a very intelligent boy ”.

Larry E. Virden’s girlfriend Cherie Jones told KTVI FOX 2 that her boyfriend He was a United States Army veteran who started his job as a delivery driver at Amazon just a few months ago, in addition to having three children under 12 years of age.

The relatives of the rest of the victims could not be reached for comment.

So far, authorities stressed that there have been no more missing employees so far, but the Edwardsville Fire Department was still clearing debris from the site and working with Amazon representatives to account for all of its personnel.

Also, the Edwardsville Police Department enabled the number 618-656-2131 to report the disappearance of a relative.

