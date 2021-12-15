12/15/2021 at 10:49 CET

EP

The National Police has arrested two young men in Jaen, one of them minor of age, for his alleged involvement in a group sexual assault that it was denounced by a girl and that right now it is being investigated from the capital police station.

The body’s spokesman in Jaén, Diego Moya, has reported that the events, which took place in an olive grove near Renfe, occurred “practically a month ago”, while stating that “the investigation has been and continues to be quite complicated“.

The victim, who was in a party zone with friends that night, was allegedly brought there by several young people whom he did not know and that they contacted her, according to the newspaper ‘Ideal’ in its edition this Wednesday.

The next day, the woman went to the hospital, where she underwent various tests and, once with a injury report, reported the sexual assault at the National Police station. The agents began the investigations to clarify what happened, which weeks later allowed the arrest of two people, one of them a minor.

Both were released after going to court, as specified by the National Police, which is keeping the investigation open. In this sense, the victim pointed out the presence of more people in the olive grove while the attack was taking place.

“The investigation is not over. In fact, today several young people who were present in the alleged attack and who acted passively have to pass through the police station, “the body’s spokesman explained in this regard.