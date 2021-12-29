12/29/2021 at 08:50 CET

Teresa Dominguez

He is 61 years old, separated, has children and a job. And also, although they do not know it in their environment, a accusation of sexual harassment of minors online since he was arrested a few weeks ago for threatening a girl, getting her to send him sexually explicit photos, and also getting her to stay with him to materialize the abuses. Fortunately, the mother acted in time and the Civil Guard has arrested him.

The detainee, who is at liberty with charges, for the moment, was caught by agents of the Puçol Judicial Police Team at his home, in the Vall d’Uixó, once they managed to gather the evidence of the attack on the minor, in which he used the tricks of the system known as ‘grooming’, that is, posing as someone of the victim’s age to win your confidence.

In fact, at first he told the minor, whose place of residence does not reveal Levante-EMV, a newspaper that belongs to the same publishing group as this newspaper, to preserve his anonymity, that he was 15 years old. Using data that had obtained from his account Instagram, added friends and, in this way, ended up convincing her to send him intimate photos. The teenager agreed and, from there, the threats began, including posting those sexual images on Instagram and sending them to all her friends.

The conversations between the two continued until the 60-year-old managed to get her to commit to meeting him physically to commit sexual abuse in person. Only then, when the date was imminent, did he end up telling her that he was, in fact, “in his 40s.”

The mother of the minor, Concerned about her attitude, she ended up picking up her mobile and entering her Instagram account, where he saw what was happening. In addition to immediately cutting off the appointment with the stranger, the woman reported to the Civil Guard of Puçol that, in just a few days, she managed to identify and arrest the alleged pedophile, with no prior record so far.

More girls images

Researchers are convinced that this She is not the first girl he has subjected. In fact, they know that you have made use of at least six accounts on that social network and that you have closed them after a few weeks of use.

In addition, on his mobile phone, which the now detainee agreed to be searched, the investigators located photographs of other minors, possible victims of ‘grooming’ from the same sixties. For this reason, the judge in the case, head of the Court of Instruction number 4 of Sagunt, has yet to authorize the dump of the device and the intervention of all its activity on the internet, to confirm if there are other minors who were harassed by posing as a teenager.