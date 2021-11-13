11/13/2021 at 22:33 CET

.

A 72-year-old El Paso neighbor, has fallen from a roof when was in the exclusion zone, according to the first indications although the circumstances of the death are still being investigated. 56 days after the volcanic eruption on the island of La Palma, the first fatality as a result of it has been confirmed.

The victim entered the exclusion zone this Friday along with the usual convoy of workers and volunteers who go daily to house cleaning, under institutional authorization. Houses were cleaned in the nucleus of Corazoncillo (Las Manchas), where the affected had a home.

The family reported his disappearance on the same Friday and it was on the morning of this Saturday that his body was found. The lifeless body of this man was found this Saturday in a house located in the exclusion zone of Los Llanos de Aridane, and which was missing since yesterday, after the people who have permission to access the area withdrew.

The deceased has been found in a house in the Corazoncillo neighborhood, located on the border between Los Llanos de Aridane and El Paso, and It is being investigated if his death is due to a fall from the roof while cleaning the volcanic ash or other circumstances.The Mayor of El Paso, Sergio Rodríguez, has indicated to . that of what it has knowledge, the deceased is the owner of the house and has indicated that the roofs of that area were subjected to an ash cleaning a few days ago.

Rodríguez recalled that the crews of volunteers who clean the ash are usually made up of homeowners, who form groups of four or five to go clean specific areas.

According to sources from the emergency services, there have been several accidents involving people who have suffered injuries when falling from the roofs while cleaning the ashes and if it is confirmed that this has been the cause, would be the first deceased related to the consequences of the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

The poor quality of the air forces to paralyze the collection of belongings in Fuencaliente

The Cabildo of La Palma has reported that this Saturday you will not be able to access the coastal areas to collect household items or water by Fuencaliente due to the high level of sulfur dioxide in the air. Lava flows remain stable, with continued emission by the same channels as in previous days. Likewise, the expansion of the second lava delta continues. It is estimated that the area affected by the lava reaches 1,009.43 hectares.

Regarding air quality, the daily threshold has not been exceeded in any of the stations for the values ​​of sulfur dioxide (SO2) and only the El Paso station has registered a value above the alert threshold for a short period of time. With respect to particles smaller than 10 microns (PM10), a exceeding the daily limit value in the Llanos de Aridane, with an unfavorable index and with a rise during the day of yesterday.

Seismicity is maintained at depths greater than 20 kilometers, but in decreasing numbers. The seismicity at intermediate depths it remains low and no surface seismicity is recorded. Regarding the weather conditions, during the next few hours the favorable scenario for aeronautical operations.