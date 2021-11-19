11/19/2021 at 22:54 CET

Ana Lucas

The Provincial Court of Murcia will judge next week a woman and her lover for allegedly defrauding her husband more than half a million euros of the first, which was andn vegetative state since a traffic accident he had in 2004.

The woman, whose initials are DMBF, had been married for four years when her husband was declared incapable, after the accident that almost cost him his life. She became his legal guardian and began managing his estate. According to the provisional conclusions of the Prosecutor’s Office, the woman “would have used the amount of 551,996 euros for her own benefit, an amount that the defendant moved in different accounts opened in different banks, with the collaboration and economic benefit of those in those moments it was his brother-in-law, being married to the sister of the incapable person, the also accused, JDLM, who had a sentimental relationship & rdquor ;.

The victim died in Murcia in March 2011 and his father became a universal heir of your assets.

The Public Ministry is clear that the facts are constitutive of a crime of misappropriation, for which DMBF would be responsible, and another for reception, which he accuses JDML, for which he asks for two years in prison. “It is not appropriate to impose a penalty on the accused, who will only be subject to civil liability & rdquor ;, details the prosecutor.

The woman “will pay the father of the deceased the amount of 551,996 euros and the defendant JDLM will reimburse to the patrimony of the guardianship, the amounts in which he has benefited, which will be determined after the practice of the test that is practiced in the act of the oral hearing & rdquor ;.

The case goes to trial more than a decade after the victim’s death. Predictably, undue delays will be taken into account: the tax qualification has a date of 2016. The defendants are expected to sit on the bench of the Provincial Court on November 24 and 25.