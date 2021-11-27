11/27/2021 at 08:44 CET

Ignacio Cabanes

Two of the alleged perpetrators of the violent death of Dani Menjíbar, the former contestant on the television show ‘Women and men and vice versa’ (Myhyv) murdered in Torrent in July 2020, sat on the dock this Friday. It is about the two twin brothers, minors, arrested at the time for allegedly beating the victim and stab him twice along with two other young people, who had already reached the age of majority when the crime occurred and who will be tried by a popular court.

The two minors face measures ranging from seven years of confinement in a closed regime for a murder crime with the aggravation of abuse of superiority, requested by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, at the age of fourteen he asks for the private prosecution for the crimes of murder – to appreciate treachery – and robbery with violence with the use of a dangerous instrument, since they seized a Tommy Hilfiger watch valued at 150 euros. In both cases, the internment measure would be accompanied by another five years of probation with educational assistance.

The two brothers yesterday denied before the juvenile judge that they had participated in the assault on Dani Menjíbar, 31, occurred in the early morning of Friday, July 11, 2020 after an argument inside a pub in the Centro Comercial de las Américas de Torrent. Both admit that they were with the other two young men processed at the premises, but did not clarify the reasons for the discussion with the victim.

In fact, one of them claimed who was in the bathroom at the time vomitingAnd when he left he saw that people were running, including his brother, and he went after them to see what was happening. And that when he saw the police he threw a knife he was carrying to the ground because he was scared. “I had a knife that night because I use it at work, cutting the packages of feed for the chickens, and I forgot to leave it at home,” argued the defendant.

Dani Menjíbar was 31 years old when he suffered the fatal assault. |

DNA is inconclusive

The National Police found at the scene of the events, at the confluence between Avenida del Vedat and Avenida Reina Sofía de Torrent, two bladed weapons. The DNA report found a profile of one of the accused minors in the handles of one of them, but curiously in which there is no remainder of the victim that allows establishing that it was used in the fatal stabbing. While in the other, which did have blood from the deceased, there is no DNA from any of the four processed.

However, the prosecutor maintains that both the two minors and two young people – who will have to be tried by a popular jury – they attacked the victim with blows and a knife when he tried to escape on foot to avoid the confrontation with these after a previous discussion inside where they “had a few words”, the content of which has not been clarified by the witnesses.

They would have taken advantage of the young man’s condition, who had reduced his chances of defending himself by having ingested alcohol and cocaine. Hence, the private prosecution appreciates the circumstance of treachery and speaks of murder, since the accused used their situation of helplessness.

“They were all behind him trying to hit him, they chased him as if he were prey”stated one of the witnesses. Another witness stated in the trial that they were beating him for about five minutes when Daniel was lying on the ground, totally defenseless. The former ‘Myhyv’ died as a result of the two stab wounds presented, one on the back and the another, mortal of necessity, straight to the heart.