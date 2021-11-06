The Mossos continue investigating the rape of a minor under the age of 16 occurred during the early morning of November 1 in Igualada, Spain.

The teenager was found around 7:30 in the morning by a truck driver; the minor was found abandoned in an industrial estate bloody and half naked when temperatures were around 3C.

The man called the emergency services, who transferred the young woman to the Igualada hospital, and later to the Sant Joan De Du Hospital, where it is recovered in the Intensive care unit (ICU) of his serious injuries, which include tears and wounds in the genital area and a head injury, which have required surgery.

“It was almost torture. They let her die,” said Mossos d’Esquadra spokesman, Toni Castejn, in statements to the media.

Meanwhile, the police continue the investigation to locate those responsible. The Mossos have reviewed the cameras of the Les Comes estate, where they found the minor.

Although there is no security camera right in the place where the minor was found, there are in other parts of the polygon, and the Catalan police have already asked all the companies in the area for the recordings of that day.

The search focuses on identify a boy who went out with her from the disco, but it is not ruled out that it may be a gang rape committed after the young woman was drugged, who claims she does not remember anything.

This Friday the victim continues to be admitted to the ICU and is conscious. His mother has sent a letter to the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, in which he demands measures to prevent these sexual assaults, which he has described as “savage”.

In the letter, published by the newspaper La Sexta, The mother demands that Snchez reinforce the security in the clubs and it proposes that age restrictions be imposed – “if they go adolescents, they do not go adults” – and that the consumption of drugs and alcohol be avoided in the enclosures.

“Mr. President of the Government, you have seen my daughter’s case on the news and my main intention is to get to you, because when they touch a woman, they touch us all. I beg you to stop these savagery now!”, He demanded.

The woman also requests a list where “rapists, criminals and murderers” are included to prevent their access to areas where minors are.

For its part, the population is shocked and since this brutal attack became known, rallies have been called to support the victim and condemn the attack by keeping a minute of silence.

What happened before?

The teenager had been meeting some friends to go to epic nightclub of Igualada on Halloween night. Her family contacted her at 2 and 5 in the morning to find out how she was doing. At the last message, the youngest replied that she was fine and that she should take the 6 in the morning train to return home.

However, the next his parents knew was a call from the agents. The young woman had left the disco a little before six o’clock and barely an hour and a half later she was found by the truck driver, when she had already been a victim of the assault.

