10/27/2021 at 4:33 PM CEST

Pilar Cobos

The particular accusations brought by the family of the man allegedly murdered in 2017 in the village Charlotte Girl (Cordova) have requested the permanently reviewable prison, in addition to other jail sentences that add up to 17 years, for the alleged perpetrators of this crime, a Madrid lawyer and another individual who He is already in prison for these events.

Judicial sources of all solvency have indicated to this newspaper that this is the first time that the application of this penalty has been requested in Córdoba. The modification of the Penal Code which came into force in March 2015 collects the reviewable permanent prison sentence for especially serious murders, including those under 16 years of age and those under especially vulnerable people because of your age, illness or disability. It so happens that the victim of La Chica Carlota suffered a Mental illness for which he received a pension for having an absolute permanent disability.

The family is represented by the lawyers Aurora Genovés, Carlos Arias and Rosa Catena. The briefs of provisional conclusions to which DIARIO DE CÓRDOBA has had access state that the deceased contacted the aforementioned lawyer to take legal action for some assumptions sexual abuse suffered in childhood.

In this sense, they point out that this lawyer, “taking advantage of said situation (his client’s pathology) and without intending to provide legal service Someone formalized a professional assignment with him. “They also state that he established a plan in which, with the excuse of employing a private investigator To better defend his interests, he put the victim in contact with the other defendant, who used a false identity and posed as a priest. “And this, knowing the criminal profile” of this defendant, whom he had represented in various criminal proceedings.

The ratings indicate that the objective of the defendants was profit from the victimBut after a first visit, the deceased contacted a different lawyer, which “precipitated the events”, according to these documents. Thus, they point out that in September 2017 the main defendant killed the victim “by strangulation and suffocationas the autopsy report later concluded. “

These briefs relate the proceedings after the death and include, among other circumstances, that the main defendant was arrested in Madrid in January 2018 after allegedly seizing some 39,330 euros from a bank account and around 9,000 euros of other property of the deceased. In addition, they specify that the second insert “has participated in the benefits of fraud.” Along with the death of this person and the seizure of his money, the ratings attribute other crimes to them, such as the theft of various objects of their property and the usurpation of their identity.

Conclusions

In this way, they detail that the facts constitute a murder crime with abuse of especially vulnerable situation by reason of the incapacity of the victim and, alternatively, a crime of murder in article 139.4 of the Penal Code, for which they request a reviewable permanent prison or 25 years in prison. They also understand that a crime of robbery with violence and intimidation, for which they ask for five years in prison; a crime of illegal possession of weapons, for which they claim three years; a continuing crime of usurpation of marital status, for which they ask for three years, and a crime of scam for which they ask for six years and / or theft for which they request three years for the main defendant, who faces penalties that add up to 17 years, in addition to murder.

The attorneyFor his part, he also faces a request for a reviewable permanent prison or 25 years in prison for the alleged murder, as well as prison terms totaling 12 years for robbery with violence and usurpation of marital status, all in concept of necessary cooperator, and for a crime of fraud regarding the abuse of professional credibility. The case is being investigated by the court of Instruction number 1 of Posadas and the facts will be judged by a tribunal of the Jury.