Capi Pérez: They launch the "companion cushion" with his photograph

The popular conductor of Come the Joy, Capi Pérez, has won over viewers and Internet users with his excellent participation in the program, but also with his great sense of humor on social networks, in addition to what is one of the most beloved comedians of Mexico who participated in the second season of LOL and that he will return for the new third season.

It is for this reason that there are many admirers who are aware of its contents, both watching its morning program for TV Aztec, as well as their social networks and also their Stand ups, Charlie does not stop working.

It is for this reason that one of his fans decided that it would be an excellent idea to create a “Companion cushion” with Cap’s photograph, that’s right, a small elongated cushion with a photo of the driver in a too “flirtatious” outfit.

In the image we can see that the capi was wearing a tank top and what appears to be interiors, so many of his figure is free before the camera and that is why he managed to conquer many of his fans.

Even the same comedian shared the photos in his stories of Instagram, a very funny detail that shows the excellent sense of humor that he has and of course the recognition he gives to his fans.

The cushions are the funniest thing and it has managed to attract the attention of thousands of users on social networks, so much so that some are already asking where they can buy theirs, it would not be such a bad idea for the comedian to take these requests into account and perhaps now your own online store.

In fact, lately Online stores have become fashionable thanks to the world situation, they have opened many businesses through the Internet that bring their products to the comfort of your home and seeing the excellent reception that this cushion had it would not be such a bad idea.

Meanwhile in Show News we will continue to share with you the funniest information, the curiosities and of course the interesting news that comes up about Capi Pérez, to whom we recommend that you think very well and do not rule out the possibility of selling these cushions to the public in general.