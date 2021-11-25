11/24/2021

On at 21:59 CET

Drafting

The National Police has located this Wednesday to the three minors who were abducted last Sunday, November 14, from a supervised center in Aranjuez and have the mother was detained as the alleged perpetrator of the abduction and her current partner.

According to what ‘CASO ABIERTO’ has learned, the portal of Events and Investigation of the Iberian Press, the children have been found inside of a squatter house in the Madrid municipality of Cadalso de los Vidrios in which the agents of the Unit of Attention to the Family and Women (UFAM) of Aranjuez have entered with judicial authorization.

The town where the children have been found is just 15 kilometers from the Toledo town of Almorox, where the woman’s current partner had resided.

The operation has had the help of the National Police Attached Unit to the Plaza de Castilla Courts. The 28-year-old mother had a pending request for not having appeared in a trial.

The children will be transferred to a health center to assess their condition and for the moment it is unknown when they will return to their center of origin, the Mother Teresa Children’s Home.

Parental kidnapping

The Civil Guard and the National Police requested citizen collaboration to locate the three minors, of whom nothing was known since last November 14, and they were already warning that it could be a parental kidnapping since the mother did not return them to the juvenile center where the siblings of 5, 7 and 9 years old.

The first police investigations suspected that this woman fled with her children and her current partner, something that has finally come to fruition. The investigation, which is under summary secrecy, is being carried out by Court number 2 of Aranjuez.

The police officers They have searched for the children in different provinces, Córdoba among them because of the roots that the father had in that area. About five months ago the father had obtained partial custody of his children during the weekends and the mother was only allowed to see them for six hours.