Recently the controversial conductor Pedro Sola pointed out Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie in a bad way for their appearance in “Eternals“And ensures that both film actresses seemed” grandmothers “compared to the other actors in the film.

The truth is that the premiere of the film “Eternals” has received diverse criticism and even restrictions for its projection in some countries.

The story is starred among other actors by Angelina Jolie and the Mexican Salma Hayek, who play two very special heroines to rescue the planet.

This is how the Mexican presenter Pedro Solá, host of “Ventaneando”, joined the criticism, who destroyed the new film, targeting the two Hollywood stars.

With a message on his social networks, the famous opened the debate among fans and shared his experience after seeing the long-awaited movie from the Marvel universe.

I went to see Eternals and it lives up to its name, it’s eternal. Top stars Salma and Angelina, both fatal, a couple of boring women who look like the grannies of superheroes. I don’t even remember how the story began, ”Sola said.

As expected, several followers reacted to his criticism and came out in defense of the actresses in the new film Eternals.

Your program is also eternal, the grannies that go out there are boring. Your story also began 5,000 years ago ”, expressed a follower.

Another criticized him for his message and commented that the good thing is that he dedicates himself to show business and celebrity gossip.

The presenter, characterized by his controversial verb, this time received a barrage of criticism for targeting two of the most recognized movie stars.

Mexican Salma Hayek is also admired for her successful career in show business and representing the Latino community.

It should be noted that the Marvel and Disney film was released on November 5, but shortly before it had already generated some reactions from critics.

The film was even censored in some Persian Gulf countries that considered its scenes sxualws, a decision that was refuted by Hollywood actress Jolie, who called it a show of ignorance.

The production of this film rejected the censorship of several scenes where the protagonists Richard Madden and Gemma Chan appear having sex.

They also sought to erase the episodes that allude to the preference of the superhero Phastos, played by actor Brian Tyree Henry.