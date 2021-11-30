11/30/2021 at 1:18 PM CET

Carbon neutral fuels are crucial for air and sea transport to be sustainable. Scientists from ETH Zurich (Federal Polytechnic School) have built a plant that can produce carbon-neutral liquid fuels from two elements as simple and easy to obtain as sunlight and air. The next objective is to take this technology to an industrial scale and achieve its commercial competitiveness.

In an article published in the journal Nature, researchers from Zurich (Switzerland) and Potsdam (Germany) explain how this new solar reactor works and describe the policy framework that would provide incentives to expand ‘solar kerosene’ production.

The developed plant can be used to produce synthetic liquid fuels that release as much CO2 during combustion as that previously extracted from the air for production.

CO2 and water are extracted directly from the ambient air and divided by solar energy. This process produces synthesis gas, a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide, which is then processed into kerosene., methanol or other hydrocarbons.

A team of researchers led by Aldo Steinfeld, professor of renewable energy sources at ETH Zurich, has been operating a mini solar refinery installed on the roof of the ETH Machine Laboratory building in Zurich for the past two years.

«This plant successfully demonstrates the technical feasibility of the entire process thermochemical to convert sunlight and ambient air into direct fuels. The system works stably under real-world solar conditions and provides a unique platform for future research and development, ”says Steinfeld.

The technology is therefore already mature enough for use in industrial applications., in the opinion of the promoters of the initiative.

The desert offers ideal conditions

Analyzes of the entire process show that el fuel would cost between 1.20 and 2 euros per liter if it were produced on an industrial scale.

Desert regions with high solar resources are particularly suitable as production sites. “Unlike biofuels, whose potential is limited due to the scarcity of agricultural land, this technology enables us to meet the global demand for jet fuel using less than one percent of the world’s drylands and would not compete with food or livestock production, “explains Johan Lilliestam, professor of energy policy at the University of Potsdam. .

If the materials used to build production facilities, such as glass and steel, are made using renewable energy and carbon-neutral methods, emissions can be further reduced to almost zero.

Supportive policies are needed

However, given the high initial investment costs, solar fuels will need political support to ensure their market entry.

“The existing support instruments in the European Union (emissions trading and compensation) are not enough to stimulate the demand for solar fuels in the market. In view of this, We propose the adoption of a European technology-specific quota system for aviation fuel. This would require airlines to purchase a specific part of their fuel from solar sources, ”explains Lilliestam.

The study authors recommend a 0.1 percent share in the earliest phase of market adoption, when the price of “solar kerosene” will be high and production capacity will be low.

This would have only a slight impact on the cost of flights, but would promote the construction of production facilities and it would set in motion a learning curve that could lead to technological improvements and lower prices.

The share could be gradually increased until solar kerosene makes a breakthrough in the market without further support measures.

Reference study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-04174-y

It may interest you: Global Aviation Announces Zero Emissions by 2050: How They Will Do It