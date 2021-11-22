Neither the supply problems that the country suffers, nor the galloping inflation that affects the prices of food products, will mean an obstacle for dozens of food safety organizations of the city of New York that traditionally activate special operations before the Holidays, comply with their turkey and hot plate distribution plans for Thanksgiving.

Although there is no doubt that everything will be more expensive, several organizations consulted suggest that they took forecasts faced with the challenges that the pandemic was imposing since last year.

“We have been blessed because we have options. Supplies are insured and we will make this year a happy and grateful ‘Thankgiving’ for the people ”, he assured local media Anna mcgovern, Director of Supply Chain for the Food Bank of New York City. (Food Bank)

This nonprofit organization, one of the largest in the country that works to combat hunger in the Big Apple, reports that they have a supply chain that can withstand some disruptions, as well as a donor base that has tohelped to cover all additional costs.

“We buy the turkeys through direct grants or donations, which have covered any price increases, “added McGoven.

Just for Thanksgiving Day, the Food Bank plans to distribute 75,000 turkeys and will assemble 30,000 boxes of ingredients that could be part of the meals of this celebration in the five boroughs.

In addition, the community kitchen in Harlem will serve more than 1,000 hot meals turkey on the Wednesday before the holiday.

The New York City Food Bank has doubled its production compared to two years ago, as more agencies joined their network.

Sultana Ocasio is a community director for the Food Bank in the Harlem neighborhood. (Photo: F. Martínez)

Provisions were made

For its part, Sultana Ocasio Community Director of the Harlem Food Bank ensures that in that specific point of the city they manage the expectation of meeting their goals, as has happened in the last three decades that they serve in that town in Upper Manhattan.

“We are prepared to meet our demands in this neighborhood. There is already a whole force of volunteers for these special days ”, he commented.

For its part, Beth Shapiro, Executive Director from Citymeals on Wheels which distributes food to homebound New Yorkers, told Crain, a New York financial reporting publication, that these organizations were able to set prices and forecast ahead of time.

“Our food costs for Thanksgiving are higher than last year, but they were stagnant for many years, “he said.

Already since last week in the five boroughs some rows surrounded hundreds of distribution points of the bird, the central dish of the non-religious celebration that most unites the country.

In Manhattan on 86th Street and Broadway Avenue, the Campaign Against Hunger (WSCAH) coalition once again installed the ‘turkey challenge’, a day that will be active throughout the month of November, as it has for the last 20 years.

“Last year this community came together in a truly extraordinary way. Together, we provide more than 5,000 turkeys. This year, we must aim higher ”, reported Stephani Moshier, WSCAH coordinator.

Indeed, despite the difficult times imposed by the generalized rise in prices in all areas, the objective has been to offer the most vulnerable 7,000 units of the frozen bird, in addition to packages of other products, vegetables and greens.

Dominican Elba Turbay witnesses that for many families, particularly this year, a turkey is a more expensive item than normal. (Photo: F. Martínez)

The cost of turkey is flying

This fall and winter, food shortages had been anticipated due to supply chain problems and labor shortages.

Projections from the Consumer Reports portal indicate that between 10% and 15% would be increasing the cost of chicken or turkey on the eve of the holidays.

Bottlenecks in the distribution of all products, labor shortages, ongoing COVID-19 related disruptions, and shortages of grains to feed birds – climate change related shortages. they have caused the cost of turkey production to rise.

And indeed, as the Dominican Elba Turbay the same “pavito” that was obtained in $ 40 in the supermarket now costs up to $ 60 and $ 80 depending on the weight.

“It is the reason why I made this line. Even with the cold that has already started. The rest one prepares it our way with vegetables and greens. Here in New York inclusive last year they also gave it away “said the islander while packing her products in a totally free distribution operation in Upper Manhattan.

Also the Bolivian Teresa Ramos, 62 years old he was waiting for his Thanksgiving package at San Pablo y San Andrés Church: “They only asked me for an ID that showed my residence and I waited a couple of hours according to a number assigned to me. It is beautiful that you see so much solidarity with the poorest, in a city as tough as this one ”, he commented.

The Campaign Against Hunger in Manhattan plans to donate 7,000 turkeys this month. (Photo: F. Martínez)

Just to go

Many New York City soup kitchens that have for years offered ‘Thanskgiving’ breakfasts, lunches and dinners for the most vulnerable, especially the homeless, continue with their programming intact, but still in the shadow of the pandemic.

In the case of the Bowery Mission organization that this 2021 will offer the 142nd Thanksgiving Dinner He reported, like most community kitchens, some changes.

“To ensure safety, we will not have our traditional tables crowded with guests, but there will be nutritious food, a caring community, unconditional love and hope shared with each person who comes to our doors ”, they specified in a statement.

Where and how to get food help on Thanksgiving?

The easiest way to get information about banks, pantries and community kitchens that could help you these days is to call 311. In Spanish and for free they can indicate the address of the organizations closest to your residence. You can also consult this link Directly to find out about pantries around the city: https://www.foodbanknyc.org/get-help/ New York City, in its goal of connecting New Yorkers to food aid, has created this food site locator: https://maps.nyc.gov/foodhelp/The Bowery Mission this November 25 at 355 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan will distribute hot breakfast between 8:00 and 9:00 in the morning and Thanksgiving dinner for a period of five hours between 11:00 am and 4 p.m.The organization West Side Campaign Against Hunger at 263 West 86th Street, right next to the San Pablo y San Andrés Church, it will be giving away turkeys from 9 in the morning until 1 in the afternoon throughout the month of November. You can register by calling 212-3623662The City Harvest food program plans to deliver 14,000 turkeys to 200 locations throughout the city if you want to learn more about their programs visit: https://www.cityharvest.org/food-map/Xavier Mission It will also host its Thanksgiving dinner and packed lunch for the disabled and older members of the community on November 25-28 at 55 West Chelsea 15th Street in Manhattan. More details on this activity at https://xaviermission.org/program/welcome-table/#thanksgiving The community organization Reaching-Out Community Services, based in brooklyn, give away turkeys and seasonal foods to families in need during your event Operation Gobbler Give 2021 to be held this Monday, November 22. If you are interested in receiving help, you need to sign up for their food program. Call to 718 – 373 4565