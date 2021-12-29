12/29/2021 at 14:01 CET

Pablo Javier Piacente

An international group of astronomers with prominent Spanish participation managed for the first time to measure the oscillations in the brightness of a magnetar, a type of neutron star with an extremely strong magnetic field. The magnetar released the energy produced by the Sun in 100,000 years in one tenth of a second.

A new study published in the journal Nature, which is the result of the collaboration of 41 scientists from around the world, including 15 Spanish specialists, describes the first measurement carried out to date of the high frequency oscillations of a magnetar.

This type of neutron star is characterized by having a magnetic field of great intensity: captured at the most violent moment of its emissions, the magnetar released in just one tenth of a second an energy equivalent to that generated by the Sun in 100,000 years.

It is worth noting that the observation was carried out without human intervention, thanks to an Artificial Intelligence system developed in the Image Processing Laboratory (IPL) of the University of Valencia.

According to a press release from this same research center, the neutron star explosion it was detected on April 15, 2020. Emissions from the magnetar, identified as GRB2001415, disappeared 3.5 milliseconds after the main blast. The analysis of the phenomenon allowed estimating that the volume of the eruption was similar or even greater than that of the neutron star itself.

Intense and fleeting emissions

A magnetar or magnetostar It is a strange kind of neutron star: it is a small group (only 30 have been identified so far) that have the strongest magnetic fields known in the cosmos. From another point of view, they are a variety of pulsar whose main characteristic is the expulsion, in an extremely short period of time, of enormous amounts of high energy in the form of X-rays and gamma rays. These mysterious objects can contain half a million times the mass of the Earth in a diameter of about 20 kilometers.

Since the emissions of a magnetar have a duration of barely tenths of a second, detecting them is a great challenge for science and technology. Scientists believe that these eruptions can be caused by some type of instability in its magnetospheres or by tremors generated in its crust, something similar to Earthquakes. Magnetars present a rigid and elastic layer at the same time that it covers them in the form of a crust, approximately one kilometer thick.

According to a press release from the RUVID Association, the most important thing to keep in mind is that in this type of neutron star a variety of waves are created that are well known in the Sun and that interact with each other, dissipating energy. It’s about the Alfvén waves, which are formed when charged particles (ions) oscillate in response to interactions between magnetic fields and electric currents.

The oscillations detected in the eruption of the magnetar GRB2001415 coincide with the emission produced by the interactions between the Alfvén waves, which released an energy flow that was quickly absorbed by the magnetar’s crust. In this way, in a few milliseconds the magnetic reconnection process was completed and the neutron star returned to its normal state.

The most distant flashes

Specialists argue that the explosion identified in GRB2001415 is the most distant magnetar eruption captured to date, considering that the neutron star is located in the Sculptor group of galaxies, about 13 million light years distant from the Milky Way. The emissions were captured by the Atmosphere Space Interactions Monitor (ASIM) instrument, which is on board the International Space Station (ISS) and was developed with the participation of the University of Valencia.

Using a specialized algorithm, ASIM decides completely autonomously which phenomena to record and analyze: its objective is to detect violent processes in the Earth’s atmosphere, in different frequency ranges of the electromagnetic spectrum. Since June 2018, it has detected 1,000 gamma ray flares.

In addition to the importance of having detected this violent emission in such a distant magnetar, astronomers believe that the analysis of these strong emissions can shed light on the enigmatic fast radio bursts (FRB), high-energy flashes of unknown origin that manifest as a fleeting radio pulse. This strange phenomenon, which has intrigued scientists in recent years, does not yet have a concrete explanation.

Reference

Very-high-frequency oscillations in the main peak of a magnetar giant flare. Castro-Tirado, AJ, Østgaard, N., Göǧü & scedil ;, E. et al. Nature (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04101-1