

Children will also receive $ 100 when vaccinated against COVID-19 in New York.

The city of New York extended its $ 100 incentive for children ages 5 to 11 who get vaccinated against covid-19 at city-run schools or clinics, Mayor Bill de Blasio said today.

“We really want children to take advantage, for families to take advantage of that,” de Blasio told the media. “Everyone can use a little more money during the holidays, but the most important thing is that we want our children and families to be safe,” he added.

Following the recent federal emergency approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, city officials are establishing one-day vaccination clinics in more than 1,000 schools throughout New York City that serve these students. .

Children who receive their covid vaccines in schools or other clinics in the city, in the five boroughs, will be eligible for the $ 100 incentive. that the city has offered since the end of July to those who get vaccinated at city-run sites.

How to collect the 100 dollars?

Once children receive their first dose, families will receive an email with instructions on how to select a prepaid debit card in the amount of $ 100 or another incentive, such as free tickets to sporting events or city attractions. These are the other incentives offered by the city:

Tickets for the New York City Football Club

Brooklyn Cyclones Tickets

NYC Ferry 10-Trip Pass

Statue of Liberty and accompanying ferry ticket

NYC Public Markets Gift Cards ($ 25)

Annual membership of Public Theater

Two-week Citibike membership

Snug Harbor Family Membership

Fun family bracelet and free ride on the Cyclone at Luna Park in Coney Island

Book an appointment at any eligible “$ 100 incentive available” site listed at nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or call 877-VAX4NYC (877-829-4692) to find a participating site.

