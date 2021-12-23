In U.S the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that remembered the slave-owning past of the country. Under it, they found a surprise, a time capsule of 1887.

Based on historical records, many people believed that the capsule contained dozens of objects related to the Confederacyas well as a portrait of the late President Abraham Lincoln. But in just a few minutes it was clear what their content was, and they were few objects.

AP

Mystery round time capsule found in Richmond

A 1875 ocher almanac, a cloth envelope and a silver coin were found Wednesday in a time capsule that was hides over 130 years under a massive statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. The water-damaged objects, while intriguing, are not what many expected to see when state conservation experts managed to open the capsule after five hours of careful trying. Even the Lead box embedded with mortar generated something of a surprise.

There were three books in all. In addition to the almanac, another is a very deteriorated book with a pink cover that apparently corresponds to an edition of “The Huguenot Lovers: A Tale of the Old Dominion”, by Collinson Pierrepont Edwards Burgwyn. He was a civil engineer for the city of Richmond who worked on the plans for the Avenue of Monuments, where the statue was located.

AP

There was also a kind of user information which referred to hydroelectric plants for the city of Manchester, a community south of Richmond.

Devon henryThe contractor who removed Lee’s statue and is still working to remove the pedestal in Richmond said there may be a second time capsule that has yet to be found.

“I’m just as intrigued as everyone,” Henry stated as conservation experts worked to open the capsule. “It was a great relief to find her. Second, we need to see if that is what we are looking for. “

The day after Lee’s statue was removed in September, workers spent more than 12 hours searching for the time capsule at the base of the 40-foot-high pedestal, but were unable to locate it.

A time capsule was eventually found on Friday, embedded 6 meters (20 feet) high in the pedestal.

Henry said his workers continue to maneuver with great care because the time capsule opened Wednesday does not match the description they were expecting.

A newspaper article from 1887 – the year a capsule was placed on the pedestal – suggests that it contains Civil War artifacts and a “portrait of Lincoln in his coffin.” Virginia Library records show that 37 Richmond residents, organizations and businesses contributed about 60 items to the capsule, many of which are believed to have to do with the Confederacy.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE