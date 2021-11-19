11/19/2021 at 08:00 CET

New research has managed to open the “black box” of what happens inside a human embryo between 16 and 19 days after fertilization, a fundamental moment of its development until now inaccessible to science.

The analysis of the embryo shows that in this phase the cellular formation of the nervous system has not yet begun, the researchers emphasize in an article published in the journal Nature.

The history of a newly formed embryo goes through a critical moment 14 days after fertilization. Until then, it can be split in two or merged.

However, since then, he begins to configure himself as a biological individual, in a new phase of its development, known as gastrulation, which lasts for a week: this is when the formation and specialization of various types of cells begins.

Nervous system

Nervous systemFor decades it has been thought that it is in this phase of development when an embryo begins to become a more complex being, since its nervous system would begin to configure itself, as occurs in mice.

This extreme has never been directly confirmed in humans, as laboratory-grown stem cells can only be kept for two weeks, whereas gastrulation cannot be observed during an actual pregnancy.

All that was known about this critical phase of the formation of a human being was through experimental models, but what the new study has done is to obtain an unprecedented vision of that moment of the embryo in the womb.

To obtain this result, scientists from the University of Oxford (United Kingdom), the Helmholtz Center in Munich-German Research Center for Environmental Health in Germany and the Institute for Epigenetics and Stem Cells in Cambridge, analyzed an embryo between 16 and 19 days after fertilization in the uterus.

Imperceptible to ultrasound

Imperceptible to ultrasoundMost of the time, mothers, at that moment, do not even know that they are pregnant, but the embryo analyzed in this research was the result of a person who decided to terminate their pregnancy and accepted that the sample (of only one millimeter of long, imperceptible on ultrasound) was investigated.

The researchers analyzed the embryo using single-cell RNA sequencing and obtained a detailed description of the cell types present in the sample, especially during its development and diversification.

One of the first findings of this analysis is that, at that moment of its development, the embryo has not started the development of its nervous system, so it is not possible to register sensations.

Researchers did not appreciate the neuronal specification of the cells in the sample, which suggests that the process from which an embryo begins to configure a nervous system occurs after two weeks from fertilization.

Important detail

Important detailThis detail is important because in 1979 the limit of 14 days was established for the culture of human embryos in different countries, including Spain, although that period has been softened since this year.

Since then, in vitro culture of intact human embryos has gone from being a prohibited research category to a permitted one, SINC clarifies.

The researchers also detected primordial germ cells (precursor cells that give rise to eggs or sperm), although they could not specify where.

The work also shows that at this very early stage the human embryo has various types of blood cells, including primitive red blood cells, which came as a surprise to the researchers.

Red and white blood cells

Red and white blood cellsThe blood cells observed were both red and white, indicating that blood diversifies very early in human embryos.

In addition, the scientists also discovered that all the blood cells detected were male, like the embryo itself, and did not come from the mother.

The researchers conclude that this result provides important insights into how the first lineages are formed and positioned in the developing human embryo.

Consequently, it allows them to better understand why sometimes this initial process of embryo development goes wrong, causing miscarriages and congenital anomalies.

Reference

ReferenceSingle-cell transcriptomic characterization of a gastrulating human embryo. Richard CV Tyser et al. Nature (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04158-y

Top photo: cells of different species origins in an early-stage embryo. Credit: Weizhi Ji, Kunming University of Science and Technology.