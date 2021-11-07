

Carlos Correa hitting the Atlanta Braves in the 2021 World Series.

The MLB offseason begins and millionaire offers begin for the most coveted free agent players, including the Puerto Rican Carlos Correa who already received a first proposal from the Houston Astros for $ 160 million dollars, so a source told Fox Sports journalist Mark Berman.

It didn’t take long for the reigning American League champions and World Series runners-up, make a first attempt to retain their star shortstop and one of the offensive referents of the team.

The 27-year-old Correa has received an offer to sign with the Astros from $ 160 million for his services over the next five seasons.

MLB sources: The @astros have offered free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa a five-year contract worth $ 160 million, averaging $ 32 million a year. – Mark Berman (@ MarkBermanFox26) November 6, 2021

MLB’s first million dollar free agency offer

The figure offered by the Houston team represents the first big offer to be made in the current free agency where it is expected that teams invest a lot of money to acquire the services of some of the most important players in the Major Leagues and who today find themselves without a team.

Carlos Correa is undoubtedly one of the many players you will be looking for a contract that ensures your future both sporting and financial.

While it is true that the proposal that the Astros put on the table is quite good, The shortstop is expected to study other proposals before signing any contracts.

Francisco Lindor effect makes Carlos Correa think

The fact that he is also Puerto Rican, Francisco Lindor has signed a $ 341 million 10-year contract with the New York Mets last April, it could make Correa think about the possibility of looking for a similar or better option.

In turn, there is another option for comparison, such as the Puerto Rican and free agent, Javier “El Mago” Báez, who would be looking for a contract similar to Lindor’s.

Correa numbers in MLB

Carlos Correa is coming off a great season in MLB where he posted a .279 average with 26 home runs, 92 RBIs and an .850 OPS.

For its part, during the postseason was pivotal for his team in the Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox. In total, during the playoffs he posted an average of .283 with one homer and 9 RBIs.

In his career in the majors, he has a lifetime batting average of .277 with 133 homers, 489 RBIs, 438 runs scored and an .837 OPS.

