

A protest on October 15 at the Expreso Las Américas, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, against the Luma Energy company.

SAN JUAN – Judge Anthony Cuevas, of the San Juan Court of First Instance, ordered this Wednesday the arrest for contempt and the imprisonment of Wayne Stensby, president of Luma Energy, the company responsible for the distribution of Puerto Rico’s electrical system.

The order states that the company failed to deliver documents on Tuesday demanded by the court before the lawsuit filed by the Commission for Economic Development, Planning, Telecommunications, Public-Private Partnerships and Energy of the House of Representatives.

Stensby was due to deliver all invoices, time sheets, and supporting documents generated by its employees, consultants, and contractors during the transition process with the Electric Power Authority (PREPA).

Luma Energy took over on June 1 of the distribution of electricity in Puerto Rico, previously in the hands of PREPA, and during this time there are more blackouts than usual on the island and the service has become more expensive, awakening unrest among citizens.

According to the order, at 6 pm on Tuesday, the defendant presented the brief “Motion in compliance with resolution and order of November 9, 2021 and request for a short term to provide documents to two requests for information.”

The order states that, despite have complied with the delivery of a large part of the requested information “It is still pending to meet two requirements for the month of March 2021”.

Given this, the defendant requested an extension in order to comply, claiming that it is voluminous information stored in specialized electronic formats, which takes time to obtain and prepare.

However, the court order indicates that “There is no place” as requested because since March 15, exactly 233 days, Luma “had knowledge of the required information, which he had to disclose and deliver to the Commission.”

“After concluding the extensive procedural procedure to which the present matter has been submitted, Luma has had enough additional time to have separated said information and delivered it without further delay,” the order adds.

Judge Cuevas, in turn, emphasized that “unjustified delays cannot be sponsored or blessed by this Court” and that he considers them “a mockery” of the judicial system.

“We conclude that the only way we can incite the defendants to comply with the order issued is through civil contempt, ordering the arrest and entry (in prison) of their first executive officer,” Cuevas demanded.

“Full compliance with court orders by those against whom they are directed is of cardinal importance for the administration of justice. Nobody is above the law, nobody ”, he emphasized.

Given this, Cuevas stressed that “as he was warned and having concluded the term provided, the arrest and immediate admission to jail of Mr. Wayne Stensby is ordered.”

“Mr. Stensby will be kept in jail until it fully complies with the requirements identified in the Resolution and Order issued yesterday afternoon. The Marshals Office will proceed with the execution of the arrest and entry warrant without any delay, ”he said.