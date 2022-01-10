01/10/2022

Act. At 10:20 CET

Drafting

The president of Turkmenistan (former Soviet republic) has urged experts to find a way to permanently extinguish a huge fire that has lasted for five decades and that takes place in a giant natural gas crater, nicknamed the ‘Gate of Hell’.

Alluding to environmental and economic concerns, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov appeared on state television on Saturday asking officials to put out the flames in the Darvaza gas crater, located in the middle of the vast Karakum desert.

In 2010, Berdymukhamedov already ordered experts to find a way to put out the flames, which have been burning steadily since a Soviet oil drilling operation went awry in 1971.

The crater is in a large desert | Kalpak travel

President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said the artificially created crater “negatively affects both the environment and people’s health who live nearby. “

“We are losing valuable natural resources for which we could make significant profits and use them to improve the well-being of our people,” he said in televised remarks.

Berdymukhamedov instructed officials to “find a solution to extinguish the fire.”

The crater was created in 1971 during a drilling accident that struck a gas cavern, causing the drilling rig to collapse as the earth beneath it collapsed.

A man on the edge of the crater | topmiles

To prevent the dangerous fumes from spreading, the Soviets decided to burn the gas by setting it on fire.

The well has remained on fire ever since and previous attempts to put it out have been unsuccessful.

The resulting crater, of 70 meters wide and 20 meters deep, It has become a popular tourist attraction in the former Soviet country.

In 2018, the president officially renamed it “Karakum Shining.”