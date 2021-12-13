Vicente Fernández: They pay tribute LIVE How and where to see it?

Everything seems to indicate that the body of the “Charro de Huentitán”He arrived at the ranch after almost an hour’s journey and as expected, thousands of hundreds of his fans are waiting for him there, who are devastated.

There is no doubt that this morning, the loss of the idol of Mexican music, Vicente Fernández, shocked millions around the world.

This is how from 4 in the afternoon, Vicente Fernández’s fans began to enter the VFG Arena to perform tribute to the singer of rancheras.

It should be noted that Vicente Fernández’s funeral will be held this Monday at noon in private, prior to that the fans of the ranchera singer will have the opportunity to pay tribute to him at the VFG Arena, which will remain open for several hours.

The family of the “Charro de Huentitán”, in the voice of Vicente Fernández Jr., confirmed that as of five in the afternoon the tribute to the singer of rancheras in the VFG Arena, next to the place where he will rest forever: the “Los 3 potrillos” ranch.

However, it was minutes before 7 at night when the farewell began in the presence of the entire Chente family.

Since the loss of Vicente Fernández was made known, hundreds of fans began to congregate at the gates of the “Los 3 Potrillos” ranch to sing the classics of the ranchera singer, while they waited to enter the VFG Arena.

Something that undoubtedly filled everyone with nostalgia was when Cuquita, Vicente Fernández’s wife, approached the coffin to say goodbye to the love of her life.

The fans began to arrive from Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta and other municipalities of Jalisco to say goodbye to Vicente Fernández.

At about 4 o’clock in the afternoon, the organizers and the “Chente” family began to let groups of fans pass into the enclosure with capacity for 11 thousand people, located next to the Los 3 Potrillos ranch.

It is important to note that those in charge of the organization ask those attending the tribute to Vicente Fernández not to enter with drinks, food and wearing the mask, they have also asked them not to make recordings inside the enclosure.

As we mentioned earlier, Vicente Fernández’s funeral will be held this Monday, December 13 in private; However, a request from the singer was recalled on social networks.

Several recalled the moment when the “Charro de Huentitán” announced the song with which he wanted to be fired at his funeral.

It is about ‘Back, back’ and the moment was remembered and popularized because the “Charro de Huentitán” at that time remained hospitalized.

It is expected that this Monday, before his funeral, a body mass will be held at the VFG Arena, before moving on to the family farewell, which will be in private.